KATV targets mid-January telecast as first at new Riverdale locale

A prime block of downtown real estate, with an attached parking deck, should be available soon in Little Rock’s core office market.

Little Rock television station KATV is finalizing plans to move to a new headquarters in the city’s Riverdale section. The station is targeting its first telecast for mid-January at the new location, 10 Turtle Creek Lane.

“This has been a long-time coming,” said Mark Rose, KATV’s general manager.

Once the newsroom and news studio move, the downtown building at 4th and Main will be vacated and up for sale, leaving a sizable gap in the office market.

Local commercial real estate developers are confident the building will sell and the site will be upgraded.