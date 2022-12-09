Let’s Eat: Table at the Hickory Inn opens in Bentonville; Texas de Brazil coming to Promenade

Table at the Hickory Inn opened earlier this fall at the former site of Fred's Hickory Inn.

The dinner menu includes smoked prime rib, ribeye, cedar-wrapped salmon, salads and pasta plates like Cacio e Pepe. Cheesecake, bread pudding, chocolate souffle and pie are served for dessert.

The Bentonville restaurant at 1502 N. Walton Blvd. is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Carl and Lindie Garrett, who own other local restaurants like Table Mesa, Table on 6th and Mirabella's Table, bought the property earlier this year.

Fred and Lou Gaye opened Fred's Hickory Inn at the location more than 50 years ago.

The Gayes purchased the land after retiring to Bella Vista in 1969, according to Kat Robinson's book "Classic Eateries of the Ozarks and River Valley."

Randy and Valorie Lawson and Dick and Mickey Mahan, along with two other business partners who left over time, owned the restaurant for 17 years.

TEXAS DE BRAZIL

Arkansas' first Texas de Brazil is coming to the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.

According to a news release, the steakhouse will open next year.

The Dallas-based company's website lists 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., the address of Pottery Barn, as the future location.

"The Rogers location will be our first in the state of Arkansas, representing an exciting expansion into the region," Texas de Brazil president Salim Asrawi said. "The Pinnacle Hills area continues to grow and provide new opportunities to the residents and visitors of Rogers, and we are excited that our upscale dining experience will be a part of that."

The restaurant is famous for its "rodizio-style" dining, which means customers pay a fixed price to eat as much as they want. Servers bring food to customers throughout the meal. Salad and sides are offered at a buffet.

The restaurant's menu includes different cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and sausage.

Texas de Brazil was founded in 1998 and has since opened restaurants in 21 states in addition to 12 locations outside of the U.S.

ANGUS GRILL & CANTINA

Angus Grill and Cantina is now serving Mexican food, seafood and drinks in Rogers.

The restaurant recently opened at 2001 S. Bellview Road, the southeast corner of New Hope and Bellview streets.

Patrons are treated to a live performance by a mariachi band from 6 to 8 p.m. each Sunday.

PLOMO

Dickson Street quesadilla shop Plomo is expanding to other locations.

A Dallas location is planning to open at 1802 McMillan Ave. next summer.

A second Fayetteville location opened in September at a space that used to be occupied by Con Quesos, which was also started by Plomo founder Omar Kasim. Unlike the shop at 644 W. Dickson St., the location has a drive-through window.

Another Con Quesos location is still open in downtown Springdale at 101 W. Johnson Ave.

Plomo is open at 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

CARMELITAS

The opening of Carmelitas Modern Mexican Cuisine on the west side of Springdale has been delayed.

The future restaurant at 7022 W. Sunset Ave., the former location of the Flying Burrito Company, had originally been planned to open this fall, according to its social media posts.

Some complications in the remodeling process have moved the grand opening date to spring next year with the chance of a January soft opening, according to a recent post.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.