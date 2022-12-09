Expand the tax credit

Lots of politicians have again been campaigning on the importance of family values. If that's the case, they need to do more to help children and families struggling paycheck to paycheck.

Last year, the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) monthly payments put money back into the hands of American families at monthly bill time. This allowed families to choose how best to use it, which they did for rent, food, and child care. And child poverty dropped by 46 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The expanded CTC is a pro-family policy that works.

After the election, some politicians in Congress want to pass tax credits for large corporations. It would be scandalous for Congress to pass tax cuts for the wealthy without expanding the CTC. If lawmakers truly care about family values, they will expand the CTC to all low-income families, with a monthly payment option, in any tax legislation this year.

STEVIE SMITH

Maumelle

What matters in end

Re Raphael Warnock versus Herschel Walker: GA > MAGA.

DREW JANSEN

Little Rock

Clothes not big deal

Re Richard Moore's letter: Oh boy. Mercy me. Regarding your letter on fashion coordinators, I have no clue of your attire, but I can say for certain it has nothing to do with me seeing you as more or less of a man.

I was in the work world for years and still do business all over this state of Arkansas. So many well-employed people have noticed that it's not always the "cute chick" that has what it takes to be a good executive, teacher, or leader. Not to say that Mrs. Sanders is not a cute chick; it just doesn't matter.

Personally, I happen to like the clothing of choice of Mrs. Sanders; she looks comfortable and confident. Neither will make her a great governor, but I hope so, since she is our governor.

MARY ANN VANCE

Morrilton

Rid us of grocery tax

The time has come: elimination of the remaining grocery food tax. Through this act, the state of Arkansas would grant an equal benefit to each and every resident of our state. With a quick legislative vote and the stroke of a pen, Arkansans would be free from an onerous burden.

KARIS ALDERSON

Hot Springs Village