LIVE Music: Randall Shreve plays benefit at Meteor, Beer & Carols at the Ballroom

Randall Shreve and The DeVilles, Patti Steel Band, Foggy Bobcat and Samantha Hunt will perform a benefit show for Candace Holenchick as she continues to battle breast cancer. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. today at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Tickets are $25 at the door, $20 in advance.

ELSEWHERE

• Beer & Carols starts at 6 p.m. today hosted by Beer and Hymns with special guests from the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra. Proceeds will benefit Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. Prizes will be awarded for ugly sweater or tacky holiday outfit at The Ballroom at I Street, 2202 S.W. I St. in Bentonville. Tickets are $40 at bit.ly/beerandcarols22.

• The Past Lives and Pura Coco perform at 7 p.m. today at Record Downtown, 104 S.W. A St. in Bentonville. Tickets $10 at EventBrite.

• A free Home for the Holidays concert with Opal Agafia, 5 & Dime Collective, Los Roscoes, Melonlight Productions and Jerry King starts at 7:30 p.m. today at The Auditorium, at 36 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. theaud.org.

• Happy hour with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. today then a two-day Gar Hole Records showcase starts at 8:30 p.m. with Willi Carlisle, Dylan Earl, Jess Harp and Austin Cash. Tomorrow the music continues with Nick Shoulders & The Okay Crawdad, The Lostines, Daquiri Queens, Chris Acker and Jude Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Abby Howard, Ginger Doss and Lover Lover perform an acoustic winter show at 7 p.m. Saturday in Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. The cover is $15, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Arkansas Immigrant Defense. Tickets at www.LoverLover.Live/tour.

• Dominic Bryan Roy performs at 8 p.m. today and The Swade Diablos peform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/DiveInHeros.

• Bobcat Goldthwait performs Dec. 16-17 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. See grovecomedy.com for times.

