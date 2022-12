Rhonda Green (left) and Dianne Worsham (right) both of Hot Springs Village look over racing forms between races during opening day of racing at Oaklawn on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Hot Springs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Stay informed on opening day happenings at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs today with on-site reporter Daniel McFadin. [GET LIVE TWEETS FROM OPENING DAY AT OAKLAWN » arkansasonline.com/oaklawntweets/]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content