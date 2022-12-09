Police beat: LR man shot while changing flat tire

LR man shot while changing flat tire

A Little Rock man told police he was shot while changing a flat tire at a Colonel Glenn Road gas station early Wednesday, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

The victim told police he was on the way to the Waffle House at Colonel Glenn Road and University Avenue shortly after midnight when he realized he had a flat tire and stopped near the closed Kum and Go gas station at 6201 Colonel Glenn Road.

He said he saw two men in black and heard a single gunshot, but did not immediately realize he had been shot in the upper chest. When he discovered he was hurt, he drove to the Edwards Cash Saver at 1701 Main St., about five miles away, where a relative took him to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Police searched the area where the victim said the shooting happened, but did not report finding any evidence. The victim declined to cooperate any further with police, the report states.