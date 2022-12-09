Meth nets Washington County man more than 12 years in prison

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County man was sentenced Thursday to more than 12 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A Tontitown police officer stopped a vehicle operated by Luis Gabriel Cardenas, 35, for speeding Oct. 22, 2021, according to court documents. Cardenas sped away and later attempted to crash into the pursuing officer. His vehicle overturned as he tried to turn a corner at high speed.

A search of a backpack found in the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm, multiple plastic baggies containing methamphetamine and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Cardenas was sentenced to 151 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.