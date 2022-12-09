



• Celine Dion has put a halt to performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. In an emotional Instagram message posted in French and English on Thursday, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing. "Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said. Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her "Courage" tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled. "I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now," she said. Stiff person syndrome causes rigid muscles and painful muscle spasms, which can be triggered by such things as loud noises or light touch. The cause is unknown but it is thought to be an autoimmune disorder. Severe cases can cause difficulty walking and hunched posture. Dion, 54, who has five Grammy Awards, is the bestselling female artist of all time with hits such as "I'm Alive" and "My Heart Will Go On."

• Just in time for the holidays, Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz have surprised schoolchildren in Atlanta with more than 500 pairs of shoes. "It's all about giving kids moments that they're going to remember for the rest of their lives," Ludacris said Wednesday at Miles Elementary School. "And I think today is one of those days that just coming here and seeing the smiles on their faces and making sure that, you know, everything is just given to them and knowing that we're here to help and we're here to encourage them." The rapper and entertainer said he too would remember the day for the rest of his life. The car company's holiday giving program, Season to Shine, partnered with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit, and Mercedes also partnered with brand ambassador Ludacris and The Ludacris Foundation to deliver the shoes. Since 1992, Shoes That Fit has provided more than 2 million pairs of shoes and other necessities to children across the United States. Miles Elementary Principal Thalise Perry said the surprise was important to the children's education. "So when they feel good about themselves, they look good that they will perform high inside of our classroom. So many of our students each day, we look to make sure that we can provide support for them, support for their families. And this is one key way of doing just that," Perry said.





Ludacris poses with a student who got new shoes Wednesday at Miles Elementary School in Atlanta. (AP/Sharon Johnson)





