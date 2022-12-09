Huneycutts named Farm Family of Year

The Huneycutt family of Huneycutt Farms in Arkadelphia was named the 2022 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year on Thursday.

The honor was announced at a Little Rock event honoring the county and district Farm Families of the Year, a news release said.

Brothers Ted and Steve Huneycutt have been farming for 35 years growing cotton, corn, wheat, soybeans and hay. They also raise cattle. In addition to the farm, they operate risk management service Benchmark Ag, providing producers with cash sale recommendations along with commodity futures, options and crop insurance.

The family is also building a meat processing plant that will offer products and processing for producers interested in selling their own products.

"Our family has worked tirelessly to build a business that is beneficial, not only to our families, but to farm families across our region," said Ted Huneycutt. "It's an incredible honor for our family's commitment to this industry to be recognized amidst so many other deserving families."

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Tyson hires Boulden as chief growth exec

Tyson Foods has hired a former executive with Coca-Cola as its new chief growth officer, a newly created post with the poultry giant.

Melanie Boulden will begin work as Tyson's new executive vice president, chief growth officer on Feb. 6, the company said Thursday. She will be responsible for the Springdale-based company's global brand marketing and report to President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King.

"The introduction of the new Chief Growth Officer role will allow Melanie to develop a world-class center of excellence around brand marketing that will be critical as Tyson Foods continues to focus on future growth," King said in a statement.

Boulden has more than 20 years experience in food, consumer and packaged goods marketing and most recently was chief marketing officer at Coca-Cola North America.

"As Tyson Foods continues on its strong growth trajectory as a global food leader, I am pleased to be in a role where I will help drive the long-term growth of the company's broad portfolio of products and iconic brands," Boulden said in a statement.

-- John Magsam

State index ends day down 7.01 at 815.58

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 815.58, down 7.01.

"Rising jobless claims quelled inflationary fears as the S&P 500 closed higher Thursday with the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors outperforming the broad market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.