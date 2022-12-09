SUN BELT WOMEN

NORTH ALABAMA 82, ARKANSAS STATE 68

With a 24-13 fourth-quarter, North Alabama surged past Arkansas State at Flowers Hall in Florence, Ala.

The Red Wolves shot 17 of 34 from the field in the first half and pushed their lead to as many as 10 in the opening minute of the third quarter, leading 44-34. But ASU (4-4) hit on just 11 of 39 field goal attempts the rest of the way.

With Lions guard Emma Kate Tittle scoring 15 of her game-high 23 points after halftime, North Alabama (5-3) broke off a 24-9 run over eight minutes to grab a lead it would never relinquish. The Lions knocked down five of their 14 three-pointers during that stretch.

Four different players reached double figures for the Red Wolves, who were led by Leilani Augmon. The redshirt sophomore from San Jose, Calif., scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Lauryn Pendleton and Izzy Higginbottom both poured in 12, and Anna Griffin grabbed 13 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.