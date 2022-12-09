FOOTBALL

Chiefs add veteran tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their 53-man roster on Thursday and there's a chance the longtime Baltimore Ravens run-stopper will play when they visit the Denver Broncos this weekend. The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth earlier this week. That created an opening on the roster for Williams, who was signed to their practice squad on Nov. 30 and has spent the past week-plus learning the playbook. Williams was a third-round pick of the Ravens in the 2013 draft and went on to make more than 300 tackles with 6 1/2 sacks over the next nine seasons.

UK back skipping bowl

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. says on social media that he will skip the Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. The senior's announcement Thursday on his Instagram account comes a day after Wildcats quarterback Will Levis announced he would miss the Dec. 31 contest against Iowa to get ready for next spring's draft. Rodriguez leaves as Kentucky's No. 3 career rusher with 3,644 yards and 32 touchdowns, including 904 with six scores this fall despite missing the first four games of the season. He pleaded guilty in July to driving under the influence. He ranked sixth in SEC rushing this fall.

GOLF

Burmester leads at Dunhill

Dean Burmester made six birdies on the back nine to complete his 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Thursday in Malelane, South Africa. The 33-year-old South African, looking for his third European tour title, had managed just two birdies and a bogey by the midway point of his opening round at Leopard Creek. Lukas Nemecz is one shot back after his starting his round with three consecutive birdies. The Austrian added four more birdies and a bogey in his 66.

BASEBALL

Red Sox sign reliever

Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Martin gets a $4 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable this month, $1.5 million next June and $1.5 million in June 2024. He has salaries of $6 million next season and $7.5 million in 2024. The 36-year-old went 4-1 with two saves and a 3.05 ERA for the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. In his career, he is 9-16 with a 3.84 ERA in 269 relief appearances for six teams, winning the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

BASKETBALL

Toppin suffers fractured leg

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg. Toppin was hurt in the second quarter of the Knicks' 113-89 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday. The team ruled him out for the second half with a sore right knee, then said Thursday the injury was a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head. The Knicks said Toppin would be evaluated again in two to three weeks. Toppin was the 2019-20 national college player of the year at Dayton and slam dunk champion at last season's All-Star weekend. He's averaging 7.7 points in 25 games off the bench.

Hawks' G out two weeks

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle, the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week. Murray was hurt Wednesday night early in the first quarter of a 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks. The Hawks announced his prognosis after he underwent an MRI in New York on Thursday. Atlanta was already missing forwards John Collins (spained left ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain).

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

