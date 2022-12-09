The nation in brief: Oregon gun control law stays blocked

Oregon gun control law stays blocked

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon's tough, voter-approved gun control law remains blocked after the Oregon Supreme Court declined to overturn a decision preventing the measure from taking effect Thursday.

Chief Justice Martha Walters late Wednesday denied the emergency motion to intervene, filed earlier in the day by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenbaum.

The measure includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. It also requires permits, criminal background checks, fingerprinting and hands-on training courses for new gun buyers. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge ruled in favor of the law. The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent filing that Raschio got it wrong.

Several lawsuits have challenged the measure, which voters narrowly approved last month. The measure's fate is being carefully watched as one of the first new gun restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down a New York law limiting the carrying of guns outside the home.

Court lets N.Y. enforce gun restriction

NEW YORK -- A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from "sensitive" places such as parks and theaters while the judges consider a challenge.

The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday puts on hold most of a ruling last month from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby, who found constitutional issues with portions of the law related to carrying firearms in public places and to licensing requirements.

New York adopted the law this summer after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling invalidated the state's system for granting permits to carry handguns outside the home. The law expanded who could get a handgun license, added new licensing requirements and created a long list of places where firearms would be banned.

Suddaby in November issued a preliminary injunction halting the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing some provisions of the law. The appeals panel Wednesday continued a stay put in place a week after Suddaby's ruling while it considers a motion from government officials opposing the injunction.

2 firefighters die in blaze; 3rd body found

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- Two firefighters died responding to a house fire Wednesday in rural eastern Pennsylvania where a man's body was found outside, state police said. The New Tripoli Fire Company members who lost their lives were identified as Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said.

The body of another person was discovered Wednesday on the large plot of land surrounding the home in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, a small coal-region town about 85 miles from Philadelphia. He was identified Thursday as Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, who said Kammerdiener lived at the house that caught fire.

Officials did not release further details on the investigation of Kammerdiener's death. Don Smith Jr., a spokesperson for the Lehigh County Communications Center, said at a news conference Thursday that the two firefighters became trapped while trying to put out the blaze, and that other firefighters worked quickly to try to rescue them. They were rushed to the hospital, where they died, Smith said.

Officials said the causes of death and details of funeral arrangements would be released at a later date.

Ex-Theranos exec sentenced to 13 years

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in the company's blood-testing hoax -- a punishment slightly longer than that given to the CEO, who was his lover and accomplice in one of Silicon Valley's biggest scandals.

Balwani, 57, was convicted in July of fraud and conspiracy connected to the company's bogus medical technology that duped investors and endangered patients. His sentencing came less than three weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the company's 38-year-old founder and CEO, got more than 11 years for her part in the scheme, which has been dissected in a book, an HBO documentary and a TV series.

Balwani's sentence was less than the 15 years sought by federal prosecutors, who depicted him as a ruthless, power-hungry figure, but substantially longer than the four to 10 months recommended by his lawyers.

The scandal revolved around the company's claims to have developed a device that could scan for hundreds of diseases and other potential problems with just a few drops of blood.

After years of promoting the technology, Holmes and Balwani were warned that the tests were inaccurate, but they continued to raise money from investors, including from billionaires such as software magnate Larry Ellison and media magnate Rupert Murdoch, and deployed the technology in some Walgreens stores.

All told, Theranos raised nearly $1 billion before its collapse in 2018, relying partly on financial statements that predicted revenue was about to soar.



