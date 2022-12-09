Osceola man charged in slaying, free on bail

An Osceola man was released from jail Wednesday after being arrested by Craighead County deputies a day earlier in the killing of a man that morning.

Deputies found Chad Decker dead on Craighead County Road 510 on Tuesday morning with obvious head trauma and blood coming from his head and face, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies arrested Keith Henderson, 32, on a charge of second-degree murder in Decker's death. Police say surveillance video footage from a Monette gas station showed the two men meeting around midnight, exchanging words and then driving off in separate trucks toward County Road 110.

A woman who said she was Henderson's ex-wife and Decker's ex-girlfriend told an investigator she knew the two men were meeting to talk and that she had been on the phone with Henderson after the early-morning interaction.

The woman showed a detective texts from Henderson in which he asked "did someone find him," if he was alive and if he was the type to press criminal charges, the affidavit says.

Henderson's bail was set Wednesday at $500,000, court documents state. An online inmate roster shows he was released just before 3:30 p.m. He is next set to appear in court on March 31.