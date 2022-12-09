100 YEARS AGO

Dec. 9, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME — That Baxter county would make a wonderful success with grape growing can be seen from the results attained by A. Bateman, who has about five acres in vines. Mr.Bateman’s crop this year averaged 5,000 pounds to the acre. Besides those he sold and they were in demand, he worked the rest up into grape jelly, grape juice and grape vinegar.

50 YEARS AGO

Dec. 9, 1972

The Little Rock consulting firm, CPS, Inc., Friday recommended the creation of a regional jail system in Arkansas and the adoption of minimum standards for all jails. The firm made the recommendations to the State Advisory Committee for the Arkansas Plan for Local and State Corrections. Spokesmen for the firm said they would prepare proposed legislation to implement the recommendations and submit the legislation at the next Committee meeting January 12. If approved by the Committee, the legislation would be submitted to the General Assembly.

25 YEARS AGO

Dec. 9, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE — The study of proteins could lead to a myriad of advancements, from a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease to a way to stifle the allergenic components of peanuts. Researchers at the University of Arkansas will be better able to study proteins with new X-ray crystallography equipment exhibited Monday at a Chemistry Department laboratory. The device will be used to produce three-dimensional models of protein structures, which researchers can use to understand, and eventually control, how proteins work.

10 YEARS AGO

Dec. 9, 2012

More than 1,500 tons of recycling are collected each month at the Materials Recovery Facility near the Little Rock Port. This time last year, before Little Rock and North Little Rock revamped their recycling programs and Sherwood started its first recycling program, the center weighed in about 700 tons of recycling each month. The single-stream recycling program started in April has more than doubled the old milk jugs, soda bottles, newspapers and boxes that will never make it to the regional landfill in Little Rock.