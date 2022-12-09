OTHERS SAY: Part of his constitution

Donald Trump often blames the messenger for his own words, but he's got nowhere to look but the mirror for his screed about terminating the Constitution, posted to Truth Social, which the former president created after being kicked off Twitter.

So the message was purely Trump's: "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

But "termination" and "Constitution" don't mix well, and after rightly getting pummeled from all sides, Trump tried to clarify himself, again on Truth Social.

From the horse's fingers: "The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to 'terminate' the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS," as he continued to complain that the 2020 election was rigged and that he was the true winner, not Joe Biden.

After all the damage Trump has done to the party, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and other non-crazies in the GOP conference probably would like a mulligan on their impeachment votes.