Remains found in Bella Vista confirmed to be those of man who went missing in September 2021

BELLA VISTA – Human remains discovered in a wooded area in October have been positively identified as those of a man who had gone missing about a year earlier, the city announced in a news release Friday.

The remains were sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory in Little Rock, where they were officially identified by DNA, according to the release.

"This is never the ideal outcome for this type of situation, but we hope this news provides some level of closure to the family and friends who have been missing their loved one for more than a year now," said James Graves, Bella Vista's chief of police.

Matthew Loftin, 46, was last seen in Bella Vista on Sept. 20, 2021. Loftin's vehicle was located that afternoon at the Buckingham Trailhead on the Back 40 Trails in Bella Vista, the release states.

Area agencies joined Bella Vista officers in a multi-day ground search, including the use of bikes, ATVs, drones, canines and more. In November 2021, cadaver dogs unsuccessfully searched the area again.

On Oct. 30, 2022, a resident discovered remains about one-and-a-half miles from the Buckingham Trailhead in the woods and were verified by police to be human. Cadaver dogs were brought in from Joplin, Mo., and searched the area for other bones, clothing or related articles. The search revealed additional human remains nearby, with clothing that matched the description of what Loftin had been wearing when he was last seen. There were no other identifying items recovered, according to the release.

Benton County Search and Rescue, Arkansas Bloodhound Alliance and Quapaw Nation K9 Search Team assisted in the search with manpower and resources, the release states.

The case remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.