Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Peace Cruiser in the third

BEST BET Coromandel in the sixth

LONG SHOT Hypersport in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

BOURBON ON FIRE** has finished in the money in his last two races in Kentucky, and the Steve Asmussen trainee owns the fastest last race Beyer figure. STILL ON THE BOOKS pressed the pace in a second-place route finish at Remington, and he did finish third in a maiden sprint August 6 at Del Mar. SHAKEDOWN STREET was claimed at Churchill by a winning stable, and he is cutting back to a sprint distance and should be rolling late.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Bourbon On Fire;Asmussen;Asmussen;2-1

6 Still On the Books;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

5 Shakedown Street;Castillo;Schultz;7-2

1 Bold Medication;Cabrera;Compton;6-1

3 Acehigh Royal;Bejarano;Moquett;8-1

4 Little Frappucino;Medellin;Milligan;12-1

2 Message Discipline;Quinonez;Martin;15-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

CATECHISM** is taking a double-class drop following a runner-up finish at Keeneland, and she appears to be the controlling speed. GIRLS A BULLET crossed the wire less than a length behind the top selection at Keeneland, and she has finished in the money in all four of her races at Oaklawn. COSTANARMANDALEG has won three of four races this fall at Delta, and she appears sharp enough to move up in class and contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Catechism;Jordan;Anderson;3-1

8 Girls a Bullet;Arrieta;Vance;7-2

5 Costanarmandaleg;Torres;Broberg;9-2

2 Nostalgia;Castillo;Asmussen;4-1

7 Lovely Lady Lexi;Mojica;Durham;8-1

6 Distorted Secrets;Juarez;Deville;4-1

3 Briar Thicket;Harr;Cline;15-1

4 Wicked Chocolate;Cabrera;Loy;20-1

3 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 2-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

PEACE CRUISER**** was beaten a neck in her debut at Saratoga by a filly (Raging Sea) who is multiple Grade I-placed, and she ships from New York after being beaten a nose in what has turned out to be a key race. AISHA R N showed terrific speed before tiring badly over a sloppy track in her debut at Churchill, and she produced an encouraging subsequent breeze at Oaklawn and may lead a long way over a fast track. BOLT FOR ALLISON was beaten less than 2 lengths in a 2-turn turf race at Keeneland, and the improving filly is adding blinkers for her return to the main track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Peace Cruiser;Torres;Mott;4-5

8 Aisha R N;Castillo;Asmussen;9-2

3 Bolt for Allison;Baze;Hartman;5-1

6 Madly Dancing;Cabrera;Ortiz;10-1

1 Strikingly Spun;Arrieta;Sharp;12-1

7 Summertime Rose;Saez;Sharp;15-1

2 Perfectly Golden;Diaz;Calhoun;20-1

4 Bicarb Betty;Franco;Haran;20-1

4 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

MACRON** lost a late lead in an unusually fast $40,000 claiming sprint at Keeneland, and he was a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn. HOME BASE finished second in the 2022 King Cotton at Oaklawn, and he returns fresh after winning at today's claiming price last time out at Indiana. FLAP JACK finished third in a third-level allowance at Remington, and the in-form sprinter should rally behind an honest pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Macron;Arrieta;Duncan;7-5

1 Home Base;Bejarano;Gibson;4-1

2 Flap Jack;Castillo;Villafranco;7-2

4 Cost Basis;Juarez;Asmussen;5-1

6 Magic Castle;Torrez;Broberg;6-1

3 Nate's Way;Bailey;Deatherage;20-1

7 Wipe the Slate;Franco;Haran;20-1

5 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

LANSDOWNE** finished third after setting an honest pace against better at Churchill, and an alert break from the gate will make him difficult to beat. COLE SPUR exits a slightly troubled third-place finish at Remington, and his best Beyer figures have been earned at Oaklawn Park. SKYLINE is fit following three useful front-running route races, and the recent beaten post-time favorite should work out a favorable stalking trip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Lansdowne;Cabrera;Lukas;5-2

12 Cole Spur;Bejarano;Moquett;3-1

11 Skyline;Rodriguez;Haran;9-2

2 Romancer;Castillo;Asmussen;6-1

6 My Noah;De La Cruz;Martin;10-1

9 Super Geek;Medellin;Hewitt;12-1

5 Essential Bella;Bailey;McBride;15-1

1 Serbian Sailor;Juarez;Hewitt;20-1

4 Wesleyan;Jordan;Martin;20-1

10 Risky Situation;Harr;Cline;20-1

8 Runquietly;Wales;Mason;30-1

3 See Spot Run;Bowen;Puhl;30-1

6 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-old fillies, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

COROMANDEL**** is an unraced filly with good works dating back to July, and she represents strong connections. She is a half-sister to The Mary Rose ($536,000). INDIAN IRISH faded to fifth after setting the pace in her debut at Churchill. She is treated with Lasix for the first time and may lead past every pole. TIMBAVATI contested the pace in a fourth-place debut at Churchill. She, too, is on Lasix for the first time and dropping into a state-bred race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Coromandel;Cabrera;Ortiz;5-2

2 Indian Irish;Talamo;Morse;3-1

3 Timbavati;Bejarano;Moquett;9-2

14 Finishwhatustarted;Torres;Deville;6-1

8 Honeycamp;Garcia;Cates;8-1

5 Fortibug;Hiraldo;Moysey;12-1

1 Magnolia Mae;Baze;Vance;12-1

11 Wild Rosey;Diaz;Calhoun;12-1

6 Featurette;Saez;Garcia;12-1

7 She's Storming;Jordan;Hewitt;20-1

9 Reaux Bina;Bailey;Dixon;30-1

12 Aunt Cari;De La Cruz;Petalino;30-1

4 Pat's Gal;Harr;Cline;30-1

13 Elmo's Secret;Baze;Pish;30-1

7 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

HYPERSPORT** was one of the more impressive maiden winners last winter at Oaklawn. The stake-placed filly has speed and drew a favorable post. KANT BELIEVE IT was narrowly defeated in a sprint stake as a juvenile at Keeneland, and she appears back at her best following a runner-up allowance finish at Churchill. EMPIRE PASS has won all three of her races since claimed by trainer Robertino Diodoro, and the Remington Park shipper owns the fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Hypersport;Bailey;Mason;7-2

9 Kant Believe It;Cabrera;DiVito;4-1

3 Empire Pass;Torres;Diodoro;9-2

4 Diva Treva;Jordan;Garcia;6-1

1 Hazy Command;Bejarano;Amoss;8-1

10 Lofthouse;Bowen;Martin;8-1

11 Picana;Arrieta;Correas;12-1

8 Backyard Money;Michel;Lukas;15-1

2 Aquila Moon;Hiraldo;Young;20-1

13 Show Me Grace;Asmussen;Asmussen;12-1

7 Heated Argument;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;20-1

6 Lacey Boss;Harr;Cline;30-1

5 Kancancutie;Court;Cates;30-1

14 Ring Me Darling;Diaz;Garcia;30-1

8 Race: The Advent. Purse $150,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 2-year-olds

TYLER'S TRIBE**** is unbeaten and untested in five races on the main track, including four stake victories, and he returns to dirt racing after flashing speed and tiring in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. HAPPY IS A CHOICE recorded a rapid local work after a decisive 5-length maiden win at Keeneland. WILD MULE won his first two races at Monmouth before taking on a quality allowance field and finishing a competitive third at Delaware.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Tyler's Tribe;Jordan;Martin;3-5

6 Happy Is a Choice;Cabrera;Ortiz;9-2

9 Wild Mule;Rodriguez;Hollendorfer;6-1

3 Too Much Info;Torres;Diodoro;12-1

4 How Did He Do That;Castillo;Asmussen;12-1

1 Count de Monet;Sanjur;Swearingen;15-1

7 Frosted Departure;Arrieta;McPeek;15-1

8 Alto Road;Quinonez;Cravens;20-1

2 C. J's Storm;Juarez;Haran;30-1

9 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

PATTERN BET*** finished second in all five races last season at Oaklawn, including the $150,000 Rainbow Miss. She figures stronger and faster this time of year. GOLD STRATEGY raced competitively with the top selection in the spring, and she has having blinkers removed for her return. MO WANNA GO showed nothing in her only race last winter in Hot Springs, but she is training much better for her seasonal debut and will be a big price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Pattern Bet;Bejarano;Moquett;1-1

3 Gold Strategy;Borel;Hornsby;5-1

5 Mo Wanna Go;Hebert;Roberts;15-1

12 Bootlegging Girl;Gonzalez;Jacquot;8-1

8 Little Rocker;Talamo;Morse;10-1

13 Hamazing Debate;Jordan;Gonzalez;12-1

7 Courageous Cappen;Harr;Cline;15-1

10 Miracle Shoes;Bailey;Swearingen;12-1

6 Delta Moon;Torres;Prather;15-1

4 First Rate Romance;Rodriguez;Stuart;20-1

11 Tenzing;De La Cruz;McBride;20-1

9 Sweet Baby Kate;Wales;Soto;30-1

1 Miz Gisela;Hiraldo;Westermann;30-1