Scholarship created for Saline County Career and Technical Center students to continue their education

by Ryan Anderson | Today at 4:19 p.m.
The Welcome Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is shown in this 2019 file photo.

For the first time, there will be a scholarship specifically for a student at the Saline County Career and Technical Center to attend any of the Arkansas State University System institutions, courtesy of the family of Charles and Bertha Broadway.

Their youngest son, Shane Broadway, vice president for university relations for the ASU System, made the announcement of the Charles and Bertha Broadway Memorial Scholarship on Friday during a meeting of the ASU System board of trustees in Little Rock.

The $500 scholarship — made possible by memorial contributions and the family — is “endowed in perpetuity,” so it will grow in value over the years, said Broadway, a graduate of Arkansas State University. 

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

