High school basketball

Thursday's scores

Boys

Bald Knob 58, Helena-West Helena 49

Bentonville West 51, Kickapoo, Mo. 46

Blytheville 60, Brookland 46

Fordyce 62, Camden Fairview 61

Founders Classical 71, St. Paul 41

Magnolia 71, North Caddo, La. 20

Maynard 58, Crowley Ridge 56

Monticello 57, Lake Village 52

Mulberry 49, Union Christian 45

Pocahontas 47, Walnut Ridge 32

South Side Bee Branch 73, Concord 56

Girls

Benton Harmony Grove 58, Mineral Springs 29

Bigelow 59, Conway St. Joseph 47

Farmington 59, Blue Valley West, Kan. 23

Fordyce 56, Camden Fairview 50

Jasper 40, Alpena 28

Maumelle Charter 50, Palestine-Wheatley 5

Mountainburg 53, Decatur 25

Norfork 51, Rural Special 35

Parkers Chapel 56, Fouke 46

Piggott 48, Corning 41

Rison 49, Hermitage 25

Riverside 63, Rector 39

South Side Bee Branch 68, Concord 49

St. Paul 53, Founders Classical 7

Star City 50, Dermott 45

West Plains, Mo. 67, Mountain Home 41

TOURNAMENTS

Arvest Hoopfest

At Rogers

Thursday

Conway 67, Harrison 44

Lee's Summit West 48, Rogers Heritage 29

Rogers 55, Russellville 53

Today

Russellville vs. Lee's Summit West, 4:40 p.m.

Rogers Heritage vs. Conway, 6 p.m.

Rogers vs. Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Lee's Summit West vs. Harrison, 11:30 a.m.

Rogers Heritage vs. Russellville, 1 p.m.

Rogers vs. Conway, 2:30 p.m.

Bad Boy Cardinal Classic

At Farmington

Boys

Thursday

Texarkana, Texas 80, Huntsville 59

Farmington 65, Hot Springs Lakeside 51

Today

Farmington vs. Forrest City, 5:30 p.m.

Huntsville vs. Benton, 7 p.m.

Texarkana, Texas vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Huntsville vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 11 a.m.

Farmington vs. Texarkana, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

Benton vs. The New School, 2 p.m.

Battle in the Bluff

At Bartlett, Tenn.

Today

Brentwood, Tenn. vs. Marion, 3:55 p.m.

North Little Rock vs. Arlington, Tenn., 3:55 p.m.

Valor Christian, Ga. vs. Springdale, 6:30 p.m.

Jonesboro vs. TACA Academy, Texas, 6:45 p.m.

Cabot Classic

At Classic

Thursday

Girls

Greenbrier 55, Pine Bluff 27

Cabot 65, Maumelle 35

Boys

Sheridan 60, Beebe 42

Cabot 51, Collierville, Tenn. 49

Today

Girls

Pine Bluff vs. Maumelle, 4 p.m.

Cabot vs. Greenbrier, 7 p.m.

Boys

Sheridan vs. Collierville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.

Cabot vs. Beebe, 8:30 p.m.

Charles B. Dyer Classic

At Alma

Thursday

Girls

Greene Co. Tech 52, Shiloh Christian 22

Mena 43, Alma 33

Boys

Greene Co. Tech 69, Shiloh Christian 47

Alma 56, Mena 42

Today

Girls

Shiloh Christian vs. Mena, 5 p.m.

Greene Co. Tech vs. Alma, 8 p.m.

Boys

Shiloh Christian vs. Mena, 3:30 p.m.

Greene Co. Tech vs. Alma, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Girls

Mena vs. Greene Co. Tech, 1 p.m.

Shiloh Christian vs. Alma, 4 p.m.

Boys

Mena vs. Greene Co. Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Shiloh Christian vs. Alma, 5:30 p.m.

First National Bank Shootout

At Paragould

Girls

Little Rock Christian 64, Brookland 61

Batesville 49, Jonesboro 46

Green Forest Holiday Tournament

At Green Forest

Thursday

Girls

Lead Hill 49, Lincoln 45

Boys

Kingston 77, Lincoln 40

Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament

At Batesville (Lyon College)

Today

Girls

Nettleton vs. Searcy, 4 p.m.

Manila vs. Southside Batesville, 6:40 p.m.

Boys

Stuttgart vs. Searcy, 5:20 p.m.

Nettleton vs. Thayer, Mo., 8 p.m.

NWA Classic

At Bentonville

Thursday

Tulsa Union 64, Springdale Har-Ber 39

Bentonville 60, Greenwood 56

North Little Rock 66, Fayetteville 40

Today

Greenwood vs. Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Bentonville vs. Tulsa Union, 6:30 p.m.

North Little Rock vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Bentonville vs. North Little Rock, 11 a.m.

Springdale Har-Ber vs. Greenwood, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville vs. Tulsa Union, 2 p.m.

Petit Jean Classic

At Morrilton

Thursday

Girls

Valley Springs 68, Clarksville 42

Boys

Lake Hamilton 63, Maumelle 54

Greenbrier 42, Valley Springs 39

Today

Girls

Sylvan Hills vs Russellville, 4 p.m.

Bryant vs. Morrilton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Sylvan Hills vs. Watson Chapel, 5:15 p.m.

Morrilton vs. Jacksonville, 7:45 p.m.

Rumble at the Ridge

At Pea Ridge

Boys

Thursday

Bergman 66, Providence Academy 50

County Line 55, Neosho, Mo. 51

Pea Ridge 63, McDonald County 36

Elkins 60, Clarksville 26

Today

Bergman vs. County Line, 7 p.m.

Pea Ridge vs. Elkins, 8:30 p.m.

Tournament of Champions

At Fort Smith

Thursday

Bergman 53, Jones, Okla. 45

Carl Junction, Mo. 52, Fort Smith Southside 47

Fort Smith Northside 58, Stilwell, Okla. 34

Sapulpa, Okla. 71, Lamar 42

Today

Fort Smith Southside vs. Jones, Okla., 4 p.m.

Stilwell, Okla. vs. Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Smith Northside vs. Sapulpa, Okla., 7 p.m.

Carl Junction, Mo. vs. Bergman, 8:30 p.m.

V-Town Showdown

At Vilonia

Thursday

Girls

Benton 63, Jacksonville 20

Vilonia 49, Harding Academy 45

Boys

Van Buren 65, Lamar 29

Vilonia 73, Paragould 48