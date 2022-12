Sportsboard

PREP FOOTBALL

ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS

NOTE: All championship games at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

CLASS 4A

Championship (Dec. 10)

Harding Academy vs. Malvern, noon

CLASS 3A

Championship (Dec. 10)

Booneville vs. Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE

NOTE: Times subject to change

TODAY

PREP BASKETBALL

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Maumelle (girls), 4 p.m.

Monticello at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m.; McGehee at Dollarway (girls/boys), 6 p.m.

Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest: Pine Bluff vs. Little Rock Catholic-Little Rock Central winner, 7 p.m.

Petit Jean Basketball Classic at Morrilton: Watson Chapel vs. Sylvan Hills, 5:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Texas, noon; UAM at Harding, 7:30 p.m.

PREP BASKETBALL

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff at Cabot (girls), 4 p.m.

Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest, TBA

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAM at Harding, 5:30 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

PREP BASKETBALL

Friendship Academy Southeast at Dollarway (girls/boys), 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Langston (Okla.) at UAM, noon

PREP BASKETBALL

Pine Bluff at Sheridan (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall (girls/boys), 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baptist Bible College (Mo.) at UAM, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

PREP BASKETBALL

Pine Bluff at El Dorado (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Dollarway at Marvell-Elaine (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Greenbrier (girls/boys), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ecclesia College at UAPB, 1 p.m.; Ouachita Baptist at UAM, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ouachita Baptist at UAM, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

PREP BASKETBALL

White Hall at Monticello (girls/boys), 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Arkansas at UAPB, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

PREP BASKETBALL

Sylvan Hills at Watson Chapel, 7 p.m.