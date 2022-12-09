Springdale Har-Ber too much for Tulsa Union

BENTONVILLE — Springdale Har-Ber coach Kimberly Jenkins said she talked to her team about playing better defense after a recent loss to Nixa, Mo.

Message received.

The Lady Wildcats made it tough on Tulsa Union to find a rhythm offensively and rolled to a 64-39 win in the opening round of the NWA Classic on Thursday evening at Bentonville’s Tiger Arena.

Har-Ber (3-1) led 21-11 after a quarter and 36-25 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats maintained a double-digit advantage and cruised to the win.

“We didn’t feel like we played very good defense on Friday night when we played at Nixa,” Jenkins said. “That was a focus when we came back in our practices. I think the girls were more intentional, being in a stance, getting matched up and trying to do those things.

“I still feel like we gave up too many open shots out around the three-point line. But I thought they (Union) were a very talented team, so they were hard to guard because they had some really good athletes that could go past you. We’re still finding a balance with that.

“I thought they were more intentional about playing with intensity on defense.”

Senior Pacious McDaniel finished with a game-high 24, but she had help as Delaney Roller chipped in 10 — all in the first quarter. Galatia Andrew and Mary Blake Martfield added nine each.

Bella McSwain, a freshman, led Union (0-2) with nine.

Jenkins said the Lady Wildcats’ offense fueled the defense early.

“We made some buckets early that got us going and gave our defense some energy,” Jenkins said.”Delaney Roller hit some great shots. Mary Blake Martfield had some nice buckets on rips that were really good going to the rim. And Pacious was patient about letting the game come to her and finally got to where she could get loose. Galatia hit some nice shots and made some great passes, setting people up.

“I thought our big four did what they’re supposed to do. … we really need that from those four.”

BENTONVILLE 60, GREENWOOD 56

The Lady Tigers (5-1) made 7-of-10 free throws over the final 59.6 seconds to hold on for the win.

Ella Campbell poured in a game-high 23 points for Bentonville, which led 43-37 after three quarters.

Maddie Cartwright converted a three-point play with 47.1 seconds left to get Greenwood within 55-54, but Benton-ville made 5-of-6 from the foul line to put the game away. Campbell and Abbey Kate Sanders made two each and Sam Rhuda hit 1-of-2. . Campbell’s two free throws with 5.4 seconds left set the final score.

Cartwright finished with 14 for Greenwood (3-2) and Anna Trusty added 13. Sanders finished with 16 for Bentonville (5-1) and Kylah Pearcy added 10.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 66, FAYETTEVILLE 40

The Lady Charging Wildcats pulled away in the second half and coasted to the win.

North Little Rock (6-0) led 31-26 at halftime, but enjoyed a 47-33 advantage headed to the fourth quarter. It then opened the final quarter with six straight to take command.

Jocelyn Tate and Ja’Mya Brown finished with 15 points each to lead all scorers for North Little Rock (6-0) and Sakiya Hicks added 10.

Wynter Beck led Fayetteville with 12, while Whitney Brown added 10.