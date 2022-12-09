BASKETBALL

WBC men lose on the road

Ben Keton scored 21 of his team-leading 25 points in the first half, but it wasn't enough Thursday as the Williams Baptist College men fell to Webster University 82-73 in St. Louis.

The Eagles led 44-40 at halftime but were outscored 42-29 in the second half. Williams Baptist shot 37.9% from the floor (25-66), 32% from the three-point line (8-25) and 71.4% (15-21) from the free throw line.

Isaiah Thompson finished with 19 points and a team-high 7 rebounds for the Eagles, while Duke Hardin chipped in with 11 points.

BASEBALL

GAC championship moves to Springdale

The Great American Conference announced Thursday that Arvest Ballpark in Springdale will serve as the site for the four-team final round of the conference's baseball tournament May 11-13.

The tournament begins May 5 with the top four seeds hosting a best-of-3 series. The four advancing teams will then play at Arvest Ballpark in a double-elimination format.

Arvest Ballpark opened in 2008 and is home to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Class AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services