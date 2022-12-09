Super Quiz: Duels

1. The biblical David slew this man in a duel.
2. Term for the official attendant of a contestant in a duel.
3. Who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel?
4. Obi-Wan Kenobi sacrificed himself in a duel against this man.
5. In what play does Tybalt kill Mercutio in a duel?
6. D'Artagnan commits himself to three consecutive duels with these men.
7. Who is challenged to a duel by the "Knight of the White Moon"?
8. What Russian poet was killed by a pistol shot in a duel?
9. What body part did Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe partially lose in a duel?
ANSWERS:
1. Goliath
2. Second
3. Aaron Burr
4. Darth Vader
5. "Romeo and Juliet"
6. Athos, Porthos and Aramis (the Three Musketeers)
7. Don Quixote
8. Alexander Pushkin
9. Nose