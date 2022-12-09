Super Quiz: Duels

1. The biblical David slew this man in a duel.

2. Term for the official attendant of a contestant in a duel.

3. Who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel?

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi sacrificed himself in a duel against this man.

5. In what play does Tybalt kill Mercutio in a duel?

6. D'Artagnan commits himself to three consecutive duels with these men.

7. Who is challenged to a duel by the "Knight of the White Moon"?

8. What Russian poet was killed by a pistol shot in a duel?

9. What body part did Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe partially lose in a duel?

ANSWERS:

1. Goliath

2. Second

3. Aaron Burr

4. Darth Vader

5. "Romeo and Juliet"

6. Athos, Porthos and Aramis (the Three Musketeers)

7. Don Quixote

8. Alexander Pushkin

9. Nose