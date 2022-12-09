Three UA freshmen named to SEC team





FAYETTEVILLE -- Three Arkansas players were named to the Freshman All-SEC football team released Thursday by the conference office.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul and true freshmen defensive back Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein were selected to the 29-member team.

The Razorbacks landed their highest number of players on the team since 2020, when safety Jalen Catalon, lineman Brady Latham and tight end Hudson Henry all made the unit.

Paul is the first Arkansas linebacker on the All-Freshman team since De'Jon Harris in 2016. The Cordele, Ga., native ranked sixth on the team with 50 tackles this season, including 8 tackles for loss and 4 sacks, while also notching a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

He was named a freshman All-American by both The Athletic and College Football News earlier this week.

Paul is targeted for his first career start in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 with Bumper Pool out due to hip surgery and Drew Sanders having declared for the NFL Draft.

McAdoo, a wide receiver signee, made the team despite playing cornerback in only four games, with three starts. The 6-2, 192-pounder from Clarendon has 21 tackles, 1 sack, 5 pass breakups and an interception.

In his first significant playing time against Liberty, McAdoo blocked a punt for a safety, had an interception and recorded two pass breakups

Stein is the first long snapper at Arkansas to earn all-freshman honors from the SEC. The Cambridge, Wis., native started the first 11 games before missing the regular season finale at Missouri due to a finger injury. His status for the Liberty Bowl has not been updated.

Freshman All-SEC team

The SEC All-Freshman football team as voted by the conference’s coaches:

OFFENSE

QB Robby Ashford, Auburn

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

WR Barion Brown, Kentucky

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

OL Will Campbell, LSU

OL Emery Jones, LSU

OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL Jager Burton, Kentucky

C Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&K

AP Barion Brown, Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL Deone Walker, Kentucky

DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB Shemar James*, Florida

LB Chris Paul*, Arkansas

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

DB Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas

DB Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Damian Ramos, LSU

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS Nathan Dilbert, LSU

LS Eli Stein, Arkansas

