TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAME

Arkansas State men at Air Force

WHEN 8 p.m. Central

WHERE Clune Arena, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo.

RECORDS ASU 5-4; Air Force 6-4

SERIES Air Force leads 3-2 TV Mountain West Network

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr. 13.0 3.2

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So. 6.4 2.8

G M. Farrington, 6-3, So. 12.8 2.7

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr. 9.9 4.2

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, Fr. 6.0 5.7

COACH Mike Balado (74-84 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

AIR FORCE

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Jake Heidbreder, 6-5, So. 15.4 3.6

G C. Vander Zwaag, 6-4, Sr. 10.8 3.0

G Jeffrey Mills, 6-4, So. 7.6 2.2

G Ethan Taylor, 6-5, So. 7.1 3.7

F Corbin Green, 6-5, Fr. 10.3 5.3

COACH Joe Scott (73-104 in seventh season at Air Force, 257-281 in 19th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU Air Force

69.3 Points for 68.3

61.7 Points against 61.2

+0.8 Rebound margin 0.0

+3.0 Turnover margin -0.9

47.5 FG pct. 46.2

33.0 3-pt. pct. 35.8

63.1 FT pct. 67.8

CHALK TALK ASU controlled things from start to finish in a 68-46 win over Air Force last December in Jonesboro. … The Red Wolves led by as many as 11 points against Central Arkansas before losing 72-67 on Tuesday night. … Air Force is holding opponents to 24.0% shooting on three-pointers. … ASU is winless this season in games away from home.

— Mitchell Gladstone