Two face charge of corpse abuse

LOCKESBURG — A Sevier County man and teenager have been charged with abuse of a corpse after authorities said they put the body of their deceased newborn in a dumpster.

Matthew Hallmark, 20, of Lockesburg, was arrested Nov. 7.

The infant’s mother, a 17-year-old, also was arrested. Her name has not been released because she is a juvenile.

The investigation began after Sevier County deputies received a report of a baby born at home. Deputies found the child’s body in a nearby dumpster.

Investigators have yet to determine if the child was stillborn or died shortly after birth. An autopsy has been ordered.