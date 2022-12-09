Wolverines’ home streak ends at 21

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Sammi Mikonowicz made a layup with 13.6 seconds left and then added two free throws at 3.1 seconds as Toledo beat No. 14 Michigan 71-68 on Thursday night for its first win over a ranked team in 12 years and first on the road since March of 1996.

The Rockets (7-2) extended their nation's best road winning streak to 14 and ended the Wolverines' home winning streak at 21, which was the third-longest in the nation.

Toledo took the lead with a 7-0 run in the first quarter, had a lead of 13 and was up by 10 early in the fourth quarter.

Michigan (9-1) took a 66-64 lead on a layup by Laila Phelia with 1:41 to go but Khera Goss answered with a three-point play. Both teams had an empty possession before Leigha Brown put the Wolverines on top 68-67 win a shot from the elbow with 20.3 seconds to play.

After a timeout, Mikonowicz got the ball at the right elbow and drove to the basket for the winner. She padded that with foul shots after grabbing the rebound on a Brown miss.

Sophia Wiard led Toledo with 15 points and Nan Garcia had 14, both hitting 3 three-pointers. Quinesha Lockett had 12 points and Goss and Mikonowicz both had 11. Garcia and Mikonowicz both had seven rebounds.

Phelia had 20 points and eight rebounds and Emily Kiser 15 and eight for Michigan.

The Wolverines were only allowing 55.2 points a game and holding opponents to 38% shooting. The Rockets were 7 of 15 from three-point range and shot 50% overall, plus went 12 of 12 from the foul line.

In other women's Top 25 games Thursday, Cotie McMahon tied a career-high 20 points and No. 3 Ohio State allowed seven points in the second half as the Buckeyes beat New Hampshire 92-36. The Buckeyes (9-0) outscored the Wildcats 53-7 in the second half and 30-4 in the third quarter. They shot 51% from the floor and 40% from the three-point arc. McMahon scored 12 of her points in the second half and tied her career-best of five steals. Taylor Mikesell added 19 points. New Hampshire (4-7) held a 9-8 lead before Ohio State closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run. ... Mackenzie Holmes had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 5 Indiana beat Penn State 67-58 in State College, Pa. Sydney Parrish added 18 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 11 for Indiana (10-0, 2-0). The Hoosiers put together a dominant third quarter to pull away after trailing 29-26 at halftime. Leilani Kapinus led Penn State (7-3, 0-2) with 15 points. ... Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the sixth-ranked UConn to a 69-64 victory over visiting Princeton. UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked of the game early in the third quarter after a collision in the paint. Lou Lopez Senechal had 18 points and Aaliyah Edwards added eight for UConn (6-1). Grace Stone had 20 points and Chen added 18 for Princeton (5-3). ... Chandler Prater made all 13 of her free throws and scored 19 points, Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin had double-doubles and visiting Kansas blitzed No. 12 Arizona 77-50. The Wildcats (7-1) led by as many as seven in the first quarter, but Mia Vuksic had back-to-back three-pointers to close the second quarter to give the Jayhawks (8-0) at 28-22 lead at halftime. Jackson also had 19 points plus 15 rebounds and 3 blocks as the Jayhawks beat a ranked opponent outside the Big 12 Conference for the first time in eight years. Franklin had 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. ... Shyanne Sellers made her first three-pointer of the game just before the final buzzer in West Lafayette, Ind., and No. 20 Maryland beat Purdue 77-74 for Coach Brenda Frese's 600th win. Sellers was long on a three-pointer with 34 seconds left but she got another chance after Purdue turned it over for the 22nd time. Sellers inbounded it to Abby Meyers, who drove into the lane to draw defenders and passed it out to her wide-open teammate for a game-winning three-pointer.

In men’s top 25 games Thursday night, Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa (7-2) used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State (7-2) with 12 points. … Tanner Holden made a three-pointer as time expired to lift host No. 25 Ohio State (7-2, 1-0) past Rutgers (6-3, 1-1) 67-66.



