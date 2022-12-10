The world in brief: 23 arrests confirmed in German plot

23 arrests confirmed in German plot

BERLIN -- German authorities said Friday that judges have confirmed the arrest of 23 people detained earlier this week on suspicion of planning to topple the government, while the extradition of two others detained abroad is being sought.

Prosecutors said 22 German citizens and a Russian woman detained in a series of raids across Germany Wednesday have appeared before a federal court for their arraignment and will remain in custody as the investigation into the case continues.

Extradition proceedings have been initiated in the case of two others, identified only as Maximilian E. and Frank H., who were detained in Italy and Austria respectively, prosecutors said.

German authorities described the suspects as being part of the far-right Reich Citizens movement. Its adherents deny the legitimacy of the present-day German constitution and government, claiming instead that the German empire, or Reich, of 1871 still exists.

The plotters reportedly wanted to install Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, a 71-year-old businessman, as the head of a new government. Although Germany abolished any formal role for royalty, he continues to use the title of "prince" due to his descent from the former House of Reuss.

The party's leadership has denounced the plot.

Rohingya saved from boat near Burma

BANGKOK -- More than 150 Rohingya have been rescued off the coast of Burma after their boat started taking on water, Burma's military said.

Burma's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation sent two boats from an offshore operation to rescue the 106 males and 48 females after spotting their boat in trouble, the military said in a statement Thursday.

It was not clear whether the vessel was the same boat carrying Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh that had been reported to be in trouble earlier this week in Thailand.

Thailand's navy spokesman Vice Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin said Friday crews had been sent to look for the boat in the Andaman Sea after it received the reports, but had found nothing.

Some 1,920 people, primarily Rohingya, attempted to cross the Andaman Sea from either Burma or Bangladesh from January to November 2022, compared to 287 in all of 2021.

EU executive suspended by party group

BRUSSELS -- A vice president of the European Union's parliament was suspended Friday by her party group after Belgian police carried out several raids linked to an investigation into suspected influence peddling at the EU assembly by a Gulf state.

The center-left Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament said it "has taken the decision to suspend MEP Eva Kaili's membership of the S&D Group with immediate effect, in response to the ongoing investigations."

Kaili was also suspended by her party at home -- the Greek Socialist party, Pasok-Movement for Change. Pasok said it acted "following the latest developments and the investigation by the Belgian authorities."

Pasok and the center-left group declined to provide further details.

Kaili's suspension came after police staged 16 raids Friday across Brussels as part of a probe into corruption and money laundering involving the EU assembly and a Gulf country, the federal prosecutor's office said. Prosecutors declined to name the country concerned.

Four people were detained for questioning, and investigators recovered around $633,500 in cash and seized computer equipment and cellphones during the Brussels raids, a statement read.

The statement did not name the four but said one was a former member of the European Parliament.

The EU parliament's press service declined to comment on the raids while an investigation was underway, but said theassembly was cooperating fully with Belgian police.

Italy to let 2nd ship disembark migrants

ROME -- Italy gave permission Friday for a second humanitarian group's ship to disembark its passengers at an Italian port.

Italian authorities told the crew of the Geo Berents, chartered by the French group Doctors Without Borders, to head toward Salerno with its 248 migrant passengers. Already, a mother who gave birth on board Wednesday, the baby and three siblings had been evacuated, the group said.

Doctors Without Borders said it would take around 24 hours in rough seas to arrive but the designation of a port was "a relief for the children, women and men who went through harrowing experiences since leaving their countries of origin."

Earlier Friday, Italy allowed the German-flagged Louise Michel to disembark its 33 passengers in Lampedusa, Sicily. In a tweet, the Louise Michel said the passengers had been rescued from a small wooden boat two days earlier.

A third ship is currently off Sicily awaiting port -- the Humanity 1, operated by the German aid group SOS Humanity, with some 261 people on board.

"No place of safety has yet been allocated despite multiple requests. Meanwhile, the weather is worsening," the group said in a statement.



