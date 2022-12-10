4-star target Collins gets more in-depth at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Mills junior defensive lineman and Arkansas target Charleston Collins visited visited Fayetteville again Saturday and learned more about the football program, most notably the academic side.

“Today was smooth. It was more of an informational visit,” Collins said. “Not just from a football standpoint, from academics to NIL to a day in the life of a star athlete at the University of Arkansas. I was able to see some new faces, not just coaches but professors and counselors and psychiatrists and things like that.”

On3.com rates Collins (6-5, 263) a 4-star prospect, the No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 132 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class

“Got to drive around, see parts of the school I’ve never seen before,” Collins said of the visit. “We still got a little photo shoot in, but it was all fun and games.”

He named his top 12 schools – Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan State and Mississippi State – on Nov. 30.

The trip to Fayetteville was his sixth since his recruitment by the Razorbacks began. Arkansas’ recent graduation rates caught the attention of Collins.

“The past three years – this is an amazing statistic for me – the football program has graduated every player but one and that one player will be graduating in May,” Collins said. “So that’s amazing. That really stands out and shows me how much Coach (Sam) Pittman himself enforces and places an emphasis on education and getting to class and grades.”

He attended Arkansas’ season opener against Cincinnati and the LSU game in November.

Pittman and defensive line coach Deke Adams visited Mills to check on Collins the first day of the contact period on Dec. 2. Pittman also attended the first half of his home game against Joe. T. Robinson on Oct. 21.

According to MaxPreps, Collins had 124 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 5 recovered fumbles, 4 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble this season.

Collins appreciated seeing more of the Razorbacks’ program other than football.

“This visit really caught the business side of recruiting because all the bells and whistles are good, but when you sit down and meet with all the important people that are really in charge of making decisions, you see what the school is really about,” Collins said.



