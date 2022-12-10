A picturesque start





HOT SPRINGS -- The big story of opening day was run down by a long shot.

Charles Galli's Count de Monet, off at 44-1, passed the front-running 4-5 favorite Tyler's Tribe to win the second running of the $150,000 5 1/2-furlong Advent Stakes for 2-year-old horses in 1:05.06 over a sloppy track before an estimated crowd of 13,500 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Friday, the first day of Oaklawn's 68-day 2022-23 meet.

"He just came up a little bit short, but he'll be all right," Tyler's Tribe jockey Kylee Jordan said. "[Trainer Tim Martin] will get him right. He was running like he always does every single time, but stuff happens."

Count de Monet, a son of Speightster ridden by Santo Sanjur and trained by Tom Swearingen, won by 3 lengths over a fast-closing Wild Mule in second. Martin's and Tom Lepic's Tyler's Tribe finished third, a half-length length behind Wide Mule and inches in front of fourth-place Frosted Departure in the Advent field of nine.

"I didn't think we were going to beat [Tyler's Tribe]," Galli said. "But Tom has done a great job with our horse."

Count de Monet has won each of his three starts as a 2-year-old.

The Iowa-bred Tyler's Tribe began his career with five wins -- including four consecutive stakes -- by a total of 59 lengths through Prairie Meadow's 2-year-old program in Altoona, Iowa. Martin and Lepic said, as a result, they received phone calls from Breeders' Cup authorities.

The horse is named in part after Lepic's grandson Tyler Juhl, who was declared cancer free in October two years after he was diagnosed with leukemia. A group of family members and friends who named themselves Tyler's Tribe followed the 2-year-old son of Sharp Azteca to the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., where Tyler's Tribe led early but bled and had to trot to the wire more than 50 lengths behind the winner of the 5-furlong turf sprint.

Nevertheless, the story of Tyler's Tribe was broadly publicized by media at the Breeder's Cup.

Hours before the Advent, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert spoke of his admiration for Tyler's Tribe and the cause his name represents.

"He is really a big beautiful horse," Baffert said. "The horse is fast, and the story is great. I was checking him out around the paddock because I like to see what horses look like. I thought, 'Wow, he's really built like a tank,' and that's just a great story."

As expected, Tyler's Tribe led from shortly after the gate and opened up a length in front of Too Much Info through the first quarter-mile in 22.33. Count de Monte was third, two lengths back.

Tyler's Tribe led Too Much Info by a head through the half in 46.11. Too Much Info would fade to last. The winner was in third, 1 1/2 lengths behind Tyler's Tribe.

Tyler's Tribe led Count de Monet by half a length as they turned into the stretch, but Sanjur said he was certain his colt would win.

"Right there into the stretch, I said, 'OK, I got this,' he said. "I knew the other horse would show speed, so I just sat behind it, and that was good because he relaxed pretty good."

Swearingen said he was glad Sanjur was so confident.

"It's good he felt that good," Swearingen said. "I was still riding as hard as he was."

Tyler's Tribe led by 5 to 8 lengths through the first quarter of his final three stakes starts at Prairie Meadow, and Swearingen said he was fearful of a similar circumstance in the Advent.

"I told Santo, 'If that horse gets too far in front of you, and you feel like you're not going to be able to catch him, let him go,' '' Swearingen said. "We didn't want to chase him so hard that we come up empty, but I said, 'If it works in your favor, we'll just see how it breaks, and I'm leaving the ball in your court.' ''

Jordan, who rode eight winners at Oaklawn last season, rode two long shots to opening-day wins before the Advent. Her favorite fell short, but Jordan said she was confident Martin would get Tyler's Tribe back on track.

"I don't know," Jordan said. "Maybe he bled again, but we'll see what Tim comes up with."

Swearingen said he was unsure when Count de Monet would next race.

"We've got to see how he comes back and progresses here in the next couple of weeks, and maybe we do take another shot down the road," he said. "But it will definitely be here. We came to Oaklawn to run here."

2022-23 Oaklawn stakes schedule

DECEMBER

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

9 $150,000 Advent 2-year-olds 5 1/2 furlongs

WINNER Count de Monet JOCKEY Santo Sanjur TIME 1:05.06

10 $150,000 Mistletoe 3-up, fillies and mares 1 mile

$150,000 Ring the Bell 3-year-olds and up 6 furlongs

17 $200,000 Tinsel 3-year-olds & up 1 1/8 miles

$150,000 Poinsettia 3-up, fillies and mares 51/2 furlongs

31 $150,000 Renaissance 2-year-olds 6 furlongs

$150,000 Year’s End 2-year-old filies 1 mile

JANUARY

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

1 $250,000 Smarty Jones 3-year-olds 1 mile

7 $150,000 Pippin 4-up, fillies and mares 1 1/16 miles

14 $150,000 Fifth Season 4-year-olds and up 1 mile

21 $150,000 American Beauty 4-up, filies and mares 6 furlongs

28 $750,000 Southwest+ 3-year-olds 1 1/16 miles

$200,000 Martha Washington 3-year-old fillies 1 1/16 miles

$150,000 King Cotton 4-year-olds and up 6 furlongs

FEBRUARY

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

4 $250,000 Bayakoa+ 4-up, fillies and mares 1 1/16 miles

11 $150,000 Dixie Belle 3-year-old fillies 6 furlongs

18 $600,000 Razorback Hcp.+ 4-year-olds and up 1 1/16 miles

*Grade I race #Grade II race +Grade III race













Gallery: Opening Day at Oaklawn







