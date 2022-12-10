Another honor for Sanders

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders earned his second national honor in as many days on Friday as he was named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

A junior who has declared early for the NFL Draft, Sanders is the first Arkansas linebacker to be recognized as a FWAA All-American since Ronnie Caveness was a first-team selection in 1964. On Thursday, Sanders picked up a second-team All-American recognition from the Walter Camp Foundation. The Denton, Texas, native was also one of three finalists for the Butkus Award, won by Iowa's Jack Campbell on Thursday.

It is the third consecutive year a Razorback linebacker has earned All-America honors by one organization or another, as Grant Morgan did it in 2020 and Bumper Pool followed suit in 2021.

The 6-5, 233-pound Sanders notched team highs with 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He ranked second in the SEC in sacks behind former Alabama teammate Will Anderson, who had 10. His 9.5 sacks were the seventh-most in a season in Arkansas history and the most since Chris Smith had the same amount in 2012.

Sanders earned multiple SEC Defensive Player of the Week awards this season to join Quinton Caver as the only Razorbacks to make that claim. Sanders was also the Butkus Award's linebacker of the month in September.

-- Tom Murphy