Anton Pierce gets chance to play for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Mills standout Anton Pierce is committed to Army, but after Saturday’s visit to Arkansas, he will consider his offer to play for the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on.

Pierce, 6-2, 203 pounds, received the offer from Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman to play safety.

“It was very, very informative,” Pierce said. “We learned a lot of new things about the academic side, what they have to offer tutoring-wise. The graduation rate of 98% of the students graduate and only one...player from the football team that didn’t graduate is on pace to graduate this year.”

Pierce, who has a 3.5 grade point average, is looking to major in computer science gaming programming.

“It definitely stood out to me that Coach (Sam) Pittman is that strict and makes sure they have all the resources to get the help they need to be straight in the classroom,” he said. “They talked about how they have psychiatrists if anybody needs to come and just talk. That stays between them.

“That’s really important to me to just have something like that to think about the players, what they have going outside of football.”

He had 67 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defensive while recording 50 catches for 1,007 yards, 13 touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown this season.

Pierce also has scholarship offers from Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Central Arkansas. Pittman was very clear about wanting Pierce as a Razorback.

“Coach Pittman let me know he wanted me to come here and be a part of the team since it’s not that far from home,” Pierce said. “He definitely made it clear he wants me on his football team.”

Pierce was impressed by how Bowman coached his defensive backs.

“He definitely wants me to play safety,” Pierce said. “We got a chance to sit down and break down and watch a little film and basically teach us how he teaches his DBs. It definitely stuck out to me (how) he breaks it down.

“That way he can teach it to you the way he wants you to do it.”

He plans to ponder the Arkansas offer before making a final decision.

“They’re definitely up there,” Pierce said. “Normally we come just for football and now they showed the academic side. It’s definitely a place I could see myself going in the future.”



