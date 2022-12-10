Arkansas investigating death of 24-year-old prisoner serving sentence for rape at Varner Unit

Arkansas State Police are investigating after an inmate at the state's Varner Unit was found dead in his cell Thursday morning, according to a release from the state Department of Corrections.

Caleb Cogburn, 24, was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m., the release states. No details about the cause of death or how he was found were included.

In addition to the state police inquiry into Cogburn's death, the Corrections Department will conduct an internal investigation, the release says.

According to the department, Cogburn was serving a 40-year sentence out of Pope County for rape.