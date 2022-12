Dogpatch, circa 1970: "This Big Red occupies a hillside at Dogpatch, USA ... Whoo-pig-sooohie!" The park closed more than a quarter a century ago. The whereabouts of the giant Razorback are a bit of a mystery. If anyone knows its fate, let us know.

