Arrest made in spitting incident at jail

HOT SPRINGS -- A woman was arrested Thursday on a felony assault warrant after authorities said she spit in the eyes and face of a Garland County sheriff's deputy at the jail last month.

Ruth Crane, 40, was taken into custody shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the warrant for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Crane, who lists no prior felony history, was later released on a $3,500 bond and is set to appear Jan. 23 in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 6, sheriff's Deputy Jordan Bailey was working in the booking area of the jail when she had to go into the sally port to assist Hot Springs police officers with removing an arrestee, identified as Crane, out of their patrol vehicle.

Crane had been arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusal to submit to arrest about 20 minutes earlier.

As Bailey leaned over into the vehicle, Crane started to yell obscenities at her and then spat in her face and eyes, the affidavit says.

Bailey was checked by medical staff on site, the affidavit says. She was cleared to return to work afterward.

Crane was later released and a warrant on the assault charge was issued Nov. 8.