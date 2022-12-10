ASU trustees OK new health degree

The Arkansas State University System board of trustees approved a new Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health at Arkansas State University on Friday.

The program -- which will start in summer 2023, pending accreditation by the Council on Education for Public Health -- will be 100% online.

ASU Chancellor Todd Shields said there is demand for such a degree from both students and employers in the northeast Arkansas region.

Market research conducted on behalf of the university "indicated that Public Health ranked second in demand among undergraduate healthcare programs in Arkansas," and employment for Public Health occupations increased by 13% from 2016 to 2020, with continued projected growth of 13% by 2028.

"Program funding will be covered by A-State Online and the College of Nursing and Health Professions until the program begins to generate revenue," according to Shields. "Ultimately, tuition will be the primary source of income for program operations, and if projected enrollment is actualized, tuition will fund the program entirely by year three."

Online education is already a critical piece of A-State's instruction, as this fall's total online enrollment was over 6,500, and "that is the future," Shields said last month. "No, 18-year-olds coming to campus for four years is never going away, but more people who are older will be looking to colleges" for degrees and certifications, and "these are people with families, so they're not going to live on campus for four years."

ASU trustees approved several other degree and program changes at its member institutions during a board meeting in Little Rock on Friday.

They are:

• Online programs for a Technical Certificate in General Business, a Technical Certificate in Information Systems Technology, and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Administration at ASU-Mountain Home.

• A Certificate of Proficiency in Commercial Truck Driving, offered beginning with the fall 2023 semester, at ASU Mid-South.

• A Technical Certificate in Paramedic Science from ASU Mid-South, beginning in the fall of 2023.

• A Certificate of Proficiency in Construction Pre-Apprenticeship and a Certificate of Proficiency in HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration), effective Feb. 1, 2023, from Arkansas State University Three Rivers.