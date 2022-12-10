Central beats PB in tourney

LITTLE ROCK -- Day two of the Charles Ripley Holiday Basketball Tournament began Friday with Little Rock Central beating Pine Bluff 79-56.

Pine Bluff (3-4) came into the matchup after defeating Little Rock Southwest 75-40, and Central (8-2) had no issues beating Little Rock Catholic 75-33 on Day 1.

Pine Bluff started out the game strong on the defensive end, making Central work for every basket. The Zebras had a slim 3-point lead to end the first quarter, but offense was hard to come by.

Deriyon Graydon was an exception, though. The big man finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks on 6-of-6 shooting from the field in the first half and kept the Zebras in the game.

Annor Boateng, who finished with 27 points, caught fire for the Tigers in the second quarter. The 6-foot-5 junior was too big for Pine Bluff's defenders and started getting some easier shots, which opened up the offense for Central.

After a strong game against Southwest, Courtney Crutchfield struggled with his shooting percentage. In the first half he had 10 points, 2 assists and a steal on just 4-for-13 shooting.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

The second half tipped off. Central came out and dominated from the first whistle of the second half, with its shooting better than it was in the first. Gavin Snyder hit multiple 3-pointers for the Tigers and was a big spark for them, scoring 19 points.

Shots weren't falling for Pine Bluff and Central slowly pulled away. The Tigers were bigger and much quicker to the ball, even though Pine Bluff looked competitive in the first half.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Boateng, who shot 11-of-17 while grabbing 3 rebounds. It seemed like he could get whatever shot he wanted and played the game at his own pace, with many "and-1" opportunities playing "bully ball," driving it in the lane.

Graydon ended the game with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks on 8-of-8 from the field. Crutchfield scored 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

NEXT UP ...

Pine Bluff will play the loser of Bryant vs. Little Rock Parkview at 4 p.m. today.