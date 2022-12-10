Church notes: Lakeview Baptist Church presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., invites you to join us for a worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The church will host a high school Chamber Orchestra performance at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 3 p.m. Dec. 24.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds Sunday morning traditional worship services at 8:30 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all age children is in the Lower Level at 9:45 a.m. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Advent worship service will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 14.

The Drive-Through Christmas Story will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18. Come to listen to the wonderful Christmas story.

The Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra concert will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Following the concert, there will be a display of Christmas cookies for purchase.

Christmas Eve worship service is at 6 p.m. Christmas Day worship service is at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until noon. The special Christmas grocery bag will contain a turkey breast, stuffing, potatoes and related items. The pantry will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., will offer a "Service of Solace" at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the sanctuary, with piano music beginning at 4 p.m. This is a quiet service of reflection, remembrance and comfort during this season that can be stressful and difficult. It will include prayers, songs and candle lighting. All are welcome.

Each Sunday morning, worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. In December, there are seasonal hymns and lighting of the Advent wreath.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

The church will celebrate the Advent with a candlelight service at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Each Advent Sunday worship service includes lighting of the Advent candle.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will hold a Bible Study Dec. 14. A meal will be served for participants at 6 p.m. with the study session beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us each Sunday at 10 a.m.

During this season of holiday cheer, many of us are missing loved ones, feeling lonely or estranged, or experiencing illness. We need a space for our sadness or holiday exhaustion. The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista invites you to our annual Blue Christmas Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 in our sanctuary for a time of prayer, remembrance and healing.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, 1 St. Bernard Lane, will be hosting "A Sacred Christmas," a musical performance by Garth Smith at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The public is welcome.

Monthly bingo is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Parish Hall and is open to the public.

Our weekend Mass schedule is Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Information: 855-9069.

Washington County

Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fayetteville, 1400 Rolling Hills Drive, will host the 15th annual Worldwide Candle Lighting Service for Northwest Arkansas at 7 p.m. this Sunday at the church. This event unites family and friends around the globe as they light candles to honor and remember children who have died at any age from any cause. The Rev. Annie Lankford, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Farmington, will be keynote speaker.

Information: Information: 521-2660, rhbcdove.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., will have one service at 11 a.m. this Sunday in the sanctuary (and on YouTube), where all FUPC choirs will present "Sing, Choirs of Angels, Sing in Exultation." An Advent devotional booklet written by church members is available at church and on Facebook.

Also Sunday, Celebration at the Manger, a children's pageant, will be presented in the sanctuary at 4:30 p.m. with a reception following in the Gathering Place.

During the season of Advent, hats, mittens, and socks will be collected on the "Hat and Mitten Tree" in the Gathering Place as you enter the sanctuary. They will go to the Fayetteville Public Schools Outback for needy children and their families.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, will begin Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services which will be both in-person and livestreamed.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. After Church Fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in the Fellowship Hall.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

The annual Youth Bake Sale will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18. Proceeds help to fund Youth Group Mission Trips.

This Sunday will be the last day of Children's Church and Sunday School classes. They will resume on Jan. 8. The Children's Christmas Party will begin at 11:45 a.m. and Youth Christmas Party will be at 5 p.m.

Samaritan Fridays continue each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

