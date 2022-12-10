Collins emerges as DC candidate

FAYETTEVILLE -- A veteran defensive coordinator and former college head coach has surfaced as a potential candidate to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy on Coach Sam Pittman's University of Arkansas staff.

Industry sources indicated on Friday that former Georgia Tech head Coach Geoff Collins has emerged as a potential candidate.

A plane registered to the Razorback Foundation on which Pittman flew to a news conference in Memphis and then on recruiting trips on Thursday, made a brief stop in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Collins, 51, was fired at Georgia Tech on Sept. 26 with the Yellow Jackets off to a 1-3 start following a 27-10 loss to Central Florida. His agent, Jimmy Sexton, was hired by Pittman last year to help renegotiate his contract with the UA.

The native of Conyers, Ga., has previous experience as a defensive coordinator in the SEC at Mississippi State (2011-14) and Florida (2015-16) before taking his first head coaching job at Temple in December 2016, replacing Matt Rhule.

His 2013 unit at Mississippi State ranked 18th in the country in total defense (349.3 yards per game) and No. 33 in scoring defense (23.0 points per game).

The following year, when Mississippi State made history under Coach Dan Mullen as the first team to be ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Bulldogs were No. 23 in scoring defense (21.7) while falling to No. 84 in total defense (424.4).

Pittman, a long-time offensive line coach in the third year of his first stint as a major college head coach, hired a former head coach as his first defensive coordinator with the Razorbacks. Former Missouri head Coach Barry Odom not only called the Arkansas defense from 2020-22, he served as a trusted adviser to Pittman on matters involving head coaching duties.

Odom was named on Wednesday as the head coach at UNLV.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Friday that Arkansas linebackers coach Micheal Scherer is expected to join Odom at UNLV in a coordinator's role.

Collins had a 15-10 record in two years at Temple, leading the Owls to top three finishes in the American Athletic Conference and bowl appearances both seasons.

However, he could not find momentum in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Georgia Tech, winning three games in each of his first three seasons and finishing with a record of 10-28.

Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck had a big debut with the Razorbacks after transferring last winter. Domineck had a huge strip-sack and fumble recovery against Cincinnati in the season opener and finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks to rank second on the team behind Drew Sanders.

In other Arkansas coaching news, Ben Sowders, the new head strength and conditioning coach, will earn $400,000 in his first year on staff, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned through a public records request.

Sowders, 36, came on board early this week after spending the 2022 season as head strength and conditioning coach at the University of Louisville.

Sowders signed a two-year agreement on Wednesday that will pay him $400,000 through Dec. 31, 2023, followed by a raise to $450,000 through the end of his term on Dec. 31, 2024.

His starting salary is $25,000 less than what the UA's previous head strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker was paid in 2022.

Pittman fired Walker and his staff the day after the Razorbacks capped the regular season with a 29-27 loss at Missouri.

The Democrat-Gazette reported Sowders' hiring on Monday and the UA athletic department announced it officially on Wednesday.

Sowders has been working with the Razorbacks in the weight room this week heading into today's first practice for the Liberty Bowl.





Liberty Bowl

ARKANSAS VS. KANSAS

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Central on Dec. 28

WHERE Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis

RECORDS Arkansas 6-6; Kansas 6-6

TV ESPN



