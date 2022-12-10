Crump rouses UAPB graduates

The fall semester graduates of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff went through a stretch of social and health challenges at the turn of the decade, but noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump saluted the 166 students Friday for aiding in the fight against injustice.

"As we were fighting in the courtrooms, you all were fighting in the court of public opinion by going and marching in the streets, by protesting, by posting on social media, by signing petitions online so we can get justice for Ahmaud Arbery in 2020, who was lynched jogging while Black, not in 1940, but in 2020 – our day!" Crump said in his usual emphatic tone inside the Pine Bluff Convention Center arena. "That young brother is very similar in age to you all."

Among many high-profile cases he's taken on against systemic racism, Crump represented Arbery's family in a case that resulted in the conviction of three white men – a group Crump called "a lynch mob" -- on hate crime charges. Two of the three men, a father and son, will spend the rest of their lives in prison, while their neighbor was sentenced to 35 years.

"Without your help, we would have never gotten justice in the Deep South of Georgia, so I want to thank you all for being co-counsels with us," said Crump, often referred to as "Black America's attorney general."

Crump is the latest of nationally known leaders in the Black community who have addressed UAPB graduates, including civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., former First Lady Michelle Obama and political commentator/professor Michael Eric Dyson. But Crump, who was presented with an honorary doctorate from UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander and University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt, reminded the new degree holders of the power that rests within them.

"Y'all can't even understand how powerful you are, and you all want to become more powerful," he said. "You all are the future leaders in our society. You all are the next doctors and lawyers and corporate leaders and the people who are going to be the next mayors and the next governors and next senators and maybe –Chancellor Alexander –maybe the next president of the United States in our midst. It is you all who are the answered prayers of our ancestors. You all are the hope. You represent the hope of the African slaves. You all represent the liberation of our people who had to run from the lynch mob. You all represent the talented tenth who W.E.B. DuBois philosophized about, the 10 percent who was going to help save the 90 percent of us who didn't come to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and get this great education. You all represent the 'crème de la crème,' the best of the best.

"You all represent the best that our future has to offer the world, and I don't want you all to ever forget this education you got from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is second to none in the United States of America or Planet Earth."

The graduating class, some of whom actually completed their studies during the summer, featured everyone from those in their early 20s to some who took a long pause from school before finishing.

One of the graduates, Margaret Childress-Goode, began college after finishing high school in Newport in 1968. A native of nearby Blackville (Jackson County) who now lives in Little Rock, Childress-Goode finally earned a bachelor's degree in general studies.

"It's been a lifelong dream," she said. "I got married and raised a family. I sent them all through college, and then I decided it was time for me to finish what I started."

Childress-Goode attended then-Arkansas AM&N College for less than a year before dropping out. She picked up college credit from other campuses before finishing in Pine Bluff.

And Childress-Goode finished strong. On Friday, she was one of five winners of the Chancellor's Medallion award, presented to the top graduate in each academic division. She represented the University College.

Others were Arthur Roston of McGehee in the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences; Heather Bush of Pine Bluff in the School of Arts and Sciences; Torrance Bailey of Helena-West Helena in the School of Business and Management; and Paris Wyatt of Chicago in the School of Education.

Childress-Goode's postgraduate plan consists of propping her diploma in her living room. She's a retired systems analyst from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Members of Greek-letter organizations celebrated after receiving their diploma covers with line dances in the graduates' aisles. Skyler Perry, a five-year starting quarterback on the football team, busted a move of his own as the ceremony wound down.

Regena Rowe, who was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army, led two of her Delta Sigma Theta sorors in a small celebration.

But for all the fall 2022 graduates have endured while walking on "The Yard," a career awaits those just getting started in the real world. That said, industrial technology graduate Najaah Johnson had one question for her classmates during her reflections speech: "Are you up for the ride?"

Joe Anderson, right, of Pine Bluff walks with another graduate as the UAPB Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South plays during the processional. Anderson graduated cum laude. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Margaret Childers-Goode, right, of Little Rock receives her Chancellor's Medallion award as the top graduate in the University College, as School of Education Medallion winner Paris Wyatt of Chicago and keynote speaker Benjamin Crump look on. Childers, who grew up in Jackson County, finished after beginning college in 1968. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Aurora Smith of Pine Bluff celebrates receiving her degree in criminal justice. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A business graduate wears one of many designed mortar boards among UAPB graduates. (I.C. Murrell)



UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry, of New Orleans, dances in the graduates' aisle after receiving his degree in business administration and management. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander hands a graduation cover to Dedrick Perry as he graduates with a degree in health and physical education/recreation and wellness. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

