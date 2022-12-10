EDITORIAL: Comporting oneself on the pitch

In these parts, football remains that of the American variant. But we understand some big futbol event is underway back East. Like, waaay back East.

For Americans lacking the discipline, booze or Adderall necessary to watch a group of athletes engage in what amounts essentially to a prolonged aerobic workout, soccer's tie-breaking shootout holds special significance. Because once a game ends in a tie--sorry, once "extra time" ends with a tie--a contest is settled via the shootout. (And don't get us started on extra time.)

As Ben Cohen notes of shootouts in The Wall Street Journal, "This is when a physically exhausting game turns psychologically excruciating."

A shootout involves a format that, as Mr. Cohen notes, has little to do with the game that preceded it. Five players from each side are picked to alternate penalty kicks until there's a winner.

In Mr. Cohen's assessment, the baseball equivalent of a soccer shootout would be scrapping extra innings for a home run derby. (Now that we think about it, we could see that gaining traction. And maybe a field goal derby to settle ties on the gridiron or basketball overtime adopting the NBA's 3-point contest?)

Mr. Cohen, apparently understanding the significance of shootouts to pull in America's soccer-resistant sports fans, interviewed a Norwegian psychologist who devoted five years to studying performance under pressure in World Cup shootouts.

In that span, Geir Jordet of the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences watched footage of every major international men's soccer tournament for the last 50 years. (Scandinavians typically being a content lot, psychologists up there need something on which to hone their craft, if not put those government grants to use.)

The good doctor tracked down pre-YouTube footage from broadcasters and private VHS collectors. He tracked and studied player reactions, timed how long it took each player to launch his kick, interviewed players . . . even conducted field experiments.

His conclusions? Well, what any sensible football/cricket/curling fan could've told him. Anxiety and stress, and how an athlete handles them, are the most reliable predictors of success. Come to think of it, doesn't that apply to just about any of life's endeavors?

Some athletes rush their kicks, others avoid eye contact with the goalkeeper. And when players are in position to win the match with a kick, they tend to fare better than when not scoring doesn't entail a loss.

Plus, Professor Jordet found that goalkeepers are heroes when their team wins but rarely shoulder the blame when they lose. This "frees them from some of the stress facing the players standing a dozen yards away," as Mr. Cohen notes.

Pressure is the name of the game in World Cup shootouts. Super Bowl kicks, national title-winning free throws or Masters-clinching putts aside, a penalty kick potentially has billions on the edge of their seats, not to mention the hopes and dreams of entire countries. We'll give that edge to the rovers of the pitch.

In this multilingual world, body language is a common thread. It reveals more than we're often willing to concede. As the great American songwriter/poet Stephen Stills reminded us a few years back, "If you smile at me, I will understand. 'Cause that is something everybody everywhere does in the same language."

So, next time we're flipping channels and the World Cup listing approaches on the guide, we'll pause to see if a tie is imminent.

If the game is in extra time, we'll just have to guess how long is left 'til that glorious buzzer sounds.