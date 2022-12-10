EDITORIAL: Museum musing

The phrase "No good deed goes unpunished" comes to mind with recent criticism of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Art.

As part of a vision and plan to completely rebuild and reimagine this Arkansas treasure, the boards of the museum raised an unprecedented $120 million in private donations, quadruple the $30 million provided by the city of Little Rock.

Over 30 individuals, companies, and foundations donated more than $1 million each, and more than 100 have donated over $100,000. There has never been a community fundraising success like this in the history of Arkansas.

The museum's leadership of this capital campaign, headed by Warren and Harriet Stephens, along with the two boards of trustees, not only raised an unprecedented amount, but had the vision to hire a world-class architect in Jeanne Gang and an experienced museum director in Victoria Ramirez. As a result, Little Rock will have one of the finest museums of any city its size in America.

No matter how outstanding the accomplishments, there will always be critics. And critics always get attention. In a way, the public deserves to hear this criticism even if it's completely without merit. It exposes the poor thinking and reasoning of such criticism.

Leadership requires people to dream big, work hard, encounter setbacks, yet continue to push forward for what they believe is in the best interest of their endeavors. Yes, and also to take unwarranted criticism.

Little Rock and Arkansas are fortunate to have this type of leadership at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.