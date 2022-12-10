The nation in brief: Ex-Michigan governor’s charges tossed

Ex-Michigan governor's charges tossed

FLINT, Mich. -- A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid.

Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. He was the first person in state history to be charged for alleged crimes related to service as governor.

Snyder also is the eighth person to have a Flint water case thrown out after the Supreme Court's unanimous June opinion.

Genesee County Judge F. Kay Behm signed the order Wednesday, a day after the U.S. Senate approved her nomination to become a federal judge in eastern Michigan.

"The charges against (Snyder) were not properly brought and must be dismissed at this time," Behm wrote, sending the case to a lower court for the final step, weeks after hearing arguments.

In response, prosecutors in the Democratic-led attorney general's office said it will add the result to other appeals.

"Rulings up to this point have been on process alone, not on the merits of the case," prosecutors said.

"We are confident that the evidence clearly supports the criminal charges against Rick Snyder," they said, "and we will not stop until we have exhausted all possible legal options to secure justice for the people of Flint."

Prosecutors could try to rerun the case with new charges, but any effort might encounter a six-year statute of limitations.

Man blames Trump in Capitol riot case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An Independence man sentenced Friday for breaching the Capitol blamed former President Donald Trump, right-wing media and other elected officials -- including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley -- for spreading election fraud claims that led to his actions.

Defense attorney Ronna Holloman-Hughes said Devin Kiel Rossman was duped by Trump and others into believing that Democrats rigged the 2020 presidential election.

"Before January 6, 2021, Mr. Rossman held a good faith belief the 2020 presidential election was in the process of being stolen by Joe Biden Democrat operatives," Holloman-Hughes wrote in Rossman's sentencing memorandum. "Then President Trump trumpeted this claim to the nation repeatedly and loudly from the time of the 2020 election to January 6, 2021, and continues to press that claim today."

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced Rossman to 36 months' probation with a condition of intermittent incarceration and a $2,000 fine. He also must pay $500 restitution for damage to the Capitol and costs borne by the Capitol Police, which prosecutors say totaled nearly $2.9 million.

Rossman, 38, pleaded guilty in September to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor.

Flag-stealer sentenced to 21 months

WASHINGTON -- Tommy Frederick Allan will serve 21 months for his actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

He will also pay a $100 fine and $2,000 to the Architect of the Capitol after he scaled its walls on a rope and stole an American flag and documents from the Senate chamber.

Allan, 54, pleaded guilty in August to one count of obstructing an official proceeding -- the congressional tally of Electoral College votes to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 victory over Donald Trump.

The Rocklin, Calif., resident will also serve 36 months of probation, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a two-year sentence given that Allan was one of just a few people who entered the Senate chamber and stood on its dais, even if he did not engage in violence. He waved the stolen flag next to Jacob Chansley, the self-proclaimed QAnon shaman -- the man dressed in a bear-skin headdress, bull horns and face paint who was sentenced to 41 months.

Panel wants law on harboring migrants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A statewide grand jury empaneled at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week called for lawmakers to create new criminal penalties for harboring immigrants.

DeSantis this summer asked the Florida Supreme Court to empanel a grand jury to investigate human smuggling and so-called sanctuary city policies.

The move comes as DeSantis, a Republican, frequently criticizes federal immigration policy under Democratic President Joe Biden and makes illegal immigration a key issue as he contemplates a 2024 presidential run.

The grand jury report recommends creating a third-degree felony for a person who conceals or harbors an immigrant, or shields an immigrant from law enforcement detection. It also proposes a third-degree felony charge for those who transport immigrants to or within Florida.

The Florida Legislature is set to meet for its regular session in March; no legislation has yet been filed on the grand jury's recommendations.



