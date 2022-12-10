Ex-officer gets 3½-year term for role in fatal Floyd arrest

MINNEAPOLIS -- The former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's back while another officer knelt on the Black man's neck was sentenced Friday to 3½ years in prison for manslaughter.

J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. In exchange, a charge of aiding and abetting murder was dropped. Kueng is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, and the state and federal sentences will be served at the same time.

With credit for time served and different parole guidelines in the state and federal systems, Kueng will likely serve a total of about 2½ years behind bars.

Kueng appeared at the hearing via video from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

Floyd's family members had the right to make victim impact statements, but none did. Kueng's sentencing "delivers yet another piece of justice for the Floyd family," family attorney Ben Crump said in a statement before the hearing.

"While the family faces yet another holiday season without George, we hope that moments like these continue to bring them a measure of peace, knowing that George's death was not in vain," he said.

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 9½ minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and eventually went limp. The killing, which was recorded by a bystander, sparked worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Kueng knelt on Floyd's back during the restraint. Then-officer Thomas Lane held Floyd's legs and Tou Thao, also an officer at the time, kept bystanders from intervening.

As part of his plea agreement, Kueng admitted that he held Floyd's torso, he knew from his experience and training that restraining a handcuffed person in a prone position created a substantial risk, and the restraint of Floyd was unreasonable under the circumstances.

Kueng agreed to a state sentence of 3½ years in prison, to be served at the same time as his federal sentence and in federal custody.

Kueng's sentencing will bring the cases against all of the former officers a step closer to resolution, though the state case against Thao is still pending.

Thao previously told Judge Peter Cahill that it "would be lying" to plead guilty. In October, he agreed to what's called a stipulated evidence trial on the aiding and abetting manslaughter count.

As part of that process, his attorneys and prosecutors are working out agreed-upon evidence in his case and filing written closing arguments. Cahill will then decide whether he is guilty.

If Thao is convicted, the murder count -- which carries a presumptive sentence of 12½ years in prison -- will be dropped.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and is serving 22½ years in the state case. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years. He is serving the sentences concurrently at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Ariz.

Kueng, Lane and Thao were convicted of federal charges in February: All three were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing.

Lane, who is white, is serving a 2½-year federal sentence at a facility in Colorado. He's serving a 3-year state sentence at the same time. Kueng, who is Black, was sentenced to three years on the federal counts. Thao, who is Hmong American, got a 3½-year federal sentence.