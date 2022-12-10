Fayetteville offers child care assistance using $500,000 in American Rescue Plan money

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville has launched a child care voucher program using some of its American Rescue Plan Act money.

The City Council on Tuesday made $500,000 available to the program. The city was awarded about $17.9 million in federal pandemic relief through the law passed by Congress last year. The program is one of several covering a range of needs the city plans to support using the relief money.

A page is set up on the city website with information for residents on how to apply. Eligible participants can receive up to 12 monthly payments for child care assistance. The payments are made in the form of vouchers paid directly to licensed child care providers.

The assistance will cover the entire cost of monthly child care for an approved applicant for up to one year, said Yolanda Fields, the city's community resources director. There is no dollar cap on assistance for an approved applicant, she said.

Anyone from a low- to moderate-income household who lives, works, or goes to school in the city is eligible. The child or children must be enrolled in a child care facility licensed by the state.

Households earning up to 80% of the median family income in the city as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are eligible. The city provides a chart with the income breakdowns on its webpage. For instance, a family of four with an annual income of up to $66,950 would qualify.

Fields said the city will administer the program until the money runs out. The city received about 25 requests for applications within a few hours of putting a news release online about the program Friday, she said.

The city has 63 licensed child care providers, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The average yearly cost of child care in the state is $6,100, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Young parenthood disproportionally affects women's participation in the labor force compared with men, according to the bank's data.

"In Arkansas, 67% of mothers with young children are employed or actively looking for work, compared with 72% of women without children," a November blog post from the bank says. "For men, the pattern flips. Almost all fathers with young children (94%) are employed or looking for work, while a smaller majority (81%) of childless men participate in the labor force."

Applicants for the city's program should expect to provide proof of residence such as a utility bill or proof of work in the city such as a pay stub, Fields said. Community resources staff will walk applicants through the process to find the necessary paperwork, such as tax returns to verify income, she said.

The city will keep track of the number of participants in the program and how much money is committed, Fields said.