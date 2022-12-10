Five people arrested on various criminal charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Lester Dover Jr., 51, of 12506 Shrader Road in Pea Ridge, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Dover was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Aaron Leonmartinez, 21, of 2403 S.W. Fireblaze Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Friday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Leonmartinez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Unique Farmer, 22, of 4546 W. Sweetgum Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with distributing, possessing, viewing child pornography. Farmer was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Tahdryan Fairchild, 27, of 2020 W. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Fairchild was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Keaton Nickerson, 20, of 3823 Alleyton Way in Celina, Texas, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Nickerson was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.