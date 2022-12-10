Greene County inmate dead after medical emergency

State police were investigating after an inmate at the Greene County jail died early Thursday in an area hospital where he was taken after suffering a medical emergency, a spokesman said.

Marshall Ray Price, 46, told staff at the county jail in Paragould that he was experiencing medical distress around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Medics began performing CPR on Price as he was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, where he arrived at about 5 p.m. Price was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 2 a.m. Thursday, Sadler said.

Price was listed as a Arkansas Department of Corrections inmate, but was still being held at the county jail, Sadler said. State police routinely investigate inmate deaths.

Court records show Price on Nov. 16 had been sentenced to 10 years in prison on a felony drug trafficking charge. He was also awaiting trial in Craighead County on a felony count of possession of a firearm by a certain person and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Price’s body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy, Sadler said.