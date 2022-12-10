Griffin announces staff, restructuring of attorney general’s office

Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin announced on Friday his senior staff and plans to restructure the state's legal team.

Griffin also announced the creation of the Office of General Counsel, which will provide legal advice internally within the attorney general's office and externally through the opinions and state agencies divisions, both of which will be led by the deputy general counsel.

"I am excited to announce my senior staff and restructuring," Griffin said in a news release. "This talented team will serve with excellence and the highest level of professionalism. They share my commitment to protecting Arkansans from criminals, unscrupulous actors and an overreaching federal government."

Griffin, the current lieutenant governor, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday that the restructuring plan is consistent with his vision for the office and that he believes it will better serve Arkansans. Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle and spokesman for Griffin's campaign, said the changes will be implemented within the existing fiscal structure of the office and will not require additional positions.

The Republican's restructuring plan includes the elimination of the chief of staff position and two deputy chief of staff positions and will implement a supervisory structure headed by Chief Deputy Attorney General Bob Brooks, a Fort Smith native and a current partner at Capitol Counsel LLC.

Brooks served as chief of staff to former Louisiana congressman and Capitol Counsel partner Jim McCrery. He has served as an operative for the national Republican senatorial committee and the Republican National Committee's presidential campaign team.

Griffin also plans to create a special litigation section under the Civil Litigation Division.

"This new section of experienced litigators will handle the most complex cases and work in tandem with the outstanding appellate practice of the solicitor general's office," the news release states.

Zach Mayo will serve as general counsel. Mayo currently serves as criminal justice counsel for the governor's office, and has served as a clerk for Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Shawn Womack and deputy director of external relations for the Federalist Society.

Carl Vogelpohl, a Little Rock native serving as Griffin's chief of staff and a former chief of staff in the attorney general's office, will be a senior advisor. Vogelpohl previously served as district director, deputy chief of staff, and chief of staff for Griffin in the Second District's U.S. congressional office.

Alexandra Benton, a Batesville native who serves as counselor and deputy director of America Strong and Free Inc., has been named assistant attorney general after previously serving as appointment coordinator for Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Anushree Jumde of Conway, a district director for U.S. Congressman French Hill, was named assistant attorney general as well as director of the office of intergovernmental affairs. Jumde worked for Griffin's congressional staff in 2014.

Griffin said he will create a director of trial advocacy position to ensure the attorney general's office has the highest level of trial advocacy training, especially for younger, less experienced attorneys, as well as a Special Prosecutions Division that will work directly with the Special Investigations Division.

Christine Cryer, who currently serves as chief legal counsel for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, was named senior assistant attorney general of the Civil Litigation Division and chief of the special litigation section. Cryer served under Griffin's three immediate predecessors in the attorney general's office.

Noah Watson, an associate attorney at Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC in Little Rock, will be senior assistant attorney general of the special litigation section of the Civil Litigation Division. He served as clerk for Chief Judge Lavenski Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.

Justin Brascher, currently serving as a deputy prosecutor in the Cowlitz County prosecutor's office in Kelso, Wash., has been named assistant attorney general of the special litigation section of the Civil Litigation Division.

Other positions announced Friday include:

• Daniel Faulkner, who has served as deputy attorney general for state agencies since 2016 and has been named deputy general counsel for state agencies.

• Ryan Owsley, who currently serves as a senior legislative attorney in the Bureau of Legislative Research, was named deputy general counsel for opinions.

• John Payne, who currently serves as deputy adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard and holds the rank of brigadier general, has been named deputy attorney general of the Civil Litigation Division.

• Renae Ford Hudson, who currently serves as deputy attorney general of the Civil Litigation Division, has been named senior assistant attorney general and director of trial advocacy for the Civil Litigation Division.

• Chuck Harder, a Benton native who previously served as the vice president for regulatory and government affairs at SourceGas LLC, after holding multiple senior and director level positions at CenterPoint Energy Inc, has been named deputy attorney general of the Public Protection Division. Harder also previously led the Public Protection Division.

• Ryan Cooper, prosecuting attorney for the 3rd Judicial District, has been named senior assistant attorney general for the Special Prosecutions Division. He previously served as city attorney for Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Black Rock, Imboden and Ravenden.

• John Howard, special agent in charge in the Special Investigations Division and a reserve officer in the Jacksonville Police Department, has been named deputy chief of investigations and director of the executive protection unit for the Special Investigations Division. Howard also served as a civilian contractor providing security in high-threat areas in Iraq and Afghanistan.

• Nicholas Bronni, a Camden native who has served as solicitor general since 2018, will continue in the same role. He first joined the attorney general's office in 2016 after serving as a senior litigation counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

• Darnisa Johnson, a deputy attorney general, has been named deputy attorney general of the Criminal Division.

• Lloyd Warford, a North Little Rock native who is deputy attorney general for the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, will remain in the same position under Griffin.

Last week, Griffin announced that former Little Rock Police Department Interim Chief Wayne Bewley will become his chief of investigations for the Special Investigations Division.