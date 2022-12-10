Harding Academy staff back for a fourth consecutive title

If you look around the Harding Academy staff, there's one thing each member has in common -- they all share the same alma mater.

The Wildcats' staff is at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in December for the fourth year in a row, having won the state title on each of its last three visits.

Harding Academy (12-0) is trying to make it four-for-four for its senior class today against Malvern (11-2) in the Class 4A state championship game. It will do so with nearly the same staff which won the first in 2019.

Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans and every member of his staff graduated from Harding University in Searcy. Many of whom did so after graduating from Harding Academy.

The two schools are separated by 0.2 miles and a line of trees. Evans said having that unique familiarity is something his staff uses to its advantage.

"Everybody on our staff is a Harding University alumni," Evans said. "That's a big deal because they understand the bigger picture of Harding, kind of what that represents and what that means."

The Wildcats have had little turnover on the staff since Evans took over, and even less since the title streak started in 2019.

"We've been here since 2016. And so it doesn't take very long to figure out how special this place is and just the unique culture and system that's at Harding Academy," Evans said. "It's one of those things that once you get ingrained into it, it becomes a part of who you are."

Harding Academy's offensive coordinator Will Francis quarterbacked the school to the Class 3A state title in 2012. His younger brother, and fellow assistant, Alex Francis was the quarterback on the 2015 state title team.

The hiring process for Evans' assistants has been anything but typical since he took over. He said being a Harding graduate, University or Academy, isn't a necessity, but that it's a set of values he's looked for in each of his coaches.

"I wouldn't say it's necessarily a typical hiring process as you think of for football coaches," Evans said. "I think one of the things that makes it unique is we are a unique institution. Our program is unique. ... The people that are here, wanted to be here long before I ever spoke to them.

"Will [Francis] is a guy that it's in his blood. It's who he is. It's what he's known. And so when that becomes who he is, it's a very, very easy conversation. It's not an if, but when."

The Wildcats will have to fend off Malvern if they want to make it four consecutive state championships. The Leopards defeated Pottsville, Lamar, Warren and Nashville to make it to Little Rock. The Wildcats beat DeWitt, McGehee and No. 1-ranked Arkadelphia to set up the championship match-up.

With as often as Harding Academy has won since Evans took over, he said that's a large reason as to why his staff has looked the same.

"I think most of our staff understands that this is a place that has not turned coaches over very much, either assistants or head coaches, and so they understand what it is that they have," Evans said. "There are other great places to work, there are places that offer all sorts of great things but we recognize we're in a great spot. And so when you stack it up against other places, we like what we have."





Malvern

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 26 Riverview W, 35-0

Sept. 2 Glen Rose W, 59-20

Sept. 9 HS Lakeside W, 48-28

Sept. 23 Hernando, Miss. L, 55-29

Sept. 30 Waldron W, 57-0

Oct. 7 Ashdown W, 48-21

Oct. 14 Mena W, 47-14

Oct. 28 Nashville W, 48-32

Nov. 5 Arkadelphia L, 49-13

Nov. 11 Pottsville* W, 34-14

Nov. 18 Lamar* W, 41-31

Nov. 25 Warren* W, 27-21

Dec. 2 Nashville* W, 56-37

*Class 4A playoffs

COACH JD Plumlee (30-39 in sixth season)

MASCOT Leopards

CONFERENCE 4A-7

RANKINGS No. 3 Class 4A

PLAYERS TO WATCH RB Jalen Dupree (Jr., 6-1, 205), QB Cedric Simmons (Sr., 5-11, 170), OL Vinny Winters (Jr., 6-4, 305), WR/CB Dyelon Caradine (Jr., 6-1, 150)

Harding Academy

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 26 Valley View W, 51-35

Sept. 2 Camden HG W, 41-14

Sept. 16 Booneville W, 44-14

Sept. 23 Stuttgart W, 45-14

Sept. 30 Lonoke W, 31-21

Oct. 7 Bald Knob W, 41-12

Oct. 21 Riverview W, 44-6

Oct. 28 Heber Springs W, 39-13

Nov. 4 Cave City W, 42-14

Nov. 18 DeWitt* W, 45-7

Nov. 25 McGehee* W, 29-20

Dec. 2 Arkadelphia* W, 31-28

*Class 4A playoffs

COACH Neil Evans (74-16 in seventh season)

MASCOT Wildcats

CONFERENCE 4A-2

RANKINGS No. 2 Class 4A

PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Owen Miller (So., 6-1, 170), WR Landon Koch (Sr., 6-1, 155), DL Levi Mercer (Sr., 6-4, 225), K/P Kyle Ferrie (Sr., 5-10, 155)



