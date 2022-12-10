Heifer Ranch Center working to connect more ranchers with markets, processing plants

PERRYVILLE -- Walking among South Poll and black Angus cows munching on hay and free ranging on grassy pastures on Friday, Donna Kilpatrick pointed out the animals in the pastures have an abundance of forage to eat simply because the pasture was sown with cover crops -- a cost-saving menthod for ranchers due to less reliance on hay.

Regenerative agriculture is about farming in a way that makes the land ecologically better and animals healthier, said Kilpatrick, who is director of Regeneration at Heifer Ranch Center for Regenerative Agriculture, but it can also help farmers save money and make more profit.

The ranch operates using minimal tillage on the soil, no antibiotics or hormones in the animals and no herbicides or pesticides. Progress becomes evident in soil improvement, forage diversity and abundance and bird species returning to the pastures, Kilpatrick said.

"We're in a climate crisis, and there are ways of farming that can actually lead us out of that crisis," Kilpatrick said.

"Industrial farming is one of the leading causes of climate change and regenerative agriculture can actually reverse that."

The 1,200-acre Heifer Ranch Center for Regenerative Agriculture in Perryville -- headquarters for Heifer USA -- manages multiple livestock on-site like chickens, turkeys, wood-lot pork, grass-finished lamb, grass-finished beef and sheep.

"At the height of our production, you might have 8,000 beating hearts that are non-human here on the land," Kilpatrick said.

The ranch center provides training to small-scale livestock producers to help them operate more sustainable and profitable ranches and to connect them with markets to sell their animals, Kilpatrick said.

During the last four years, the center's focus has been to scale up livestock production to meet demand from e-commerce meat retailer Grass Roots Farmers' Cooperative, which Heifer USA helped start in 2014, Kilpatrick said.

Grass Roots partners with small-scale U.S.-based ranchers who practice regenerative farming largely in Arkansas and Missouri, but also in a few other Southeast states like Mississippi and around the Pacific Coast.

"Industrial farming is scalable, but this type of farming isn't as scalable, except that it can be scaled out," Kilpatrick said.

"So ideally, there would be a Heifer Ranch or a Force of Nature Meats or a White Oak Pastures in every community and we would focus on feeding our community instead of a small number of farms selling to these huge farms, selling through industrial agriculture to a few processing facilities that process thousands of animals a day and sell a product to the masses that has not had the utmost in animal welfare in mind."

It's also about small-scale farmers having access to meat processors.

To help address some supply chain issues for smaller producers, Heifer USA works to connect farmers with markets, relying on partnerships with Cypress Valley Meat Company, a meat processing facility based in Pottsville and Grass Roots.

Heifer USA has access to three U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified meat processing facilities in partnership with Cypress Valley; one in Arkansas, one just across the state line in Oklahoma, and they are getting ready to open another one in Mississippi in spring, Kilpatrick said.

"Heifer International and Heifer USA is definitely helping scale up the small-scale processing facilities so more farmers have access...that is a huge hurdle," Kilpatrick added.

There is limited access in Arkansas to USDA-certified meat processing facilities, often leading ranchers to getting waitlisted for months or forcing them to travel out of state for processing.

Arkansas approved a new meat inspection program this fall, though it is unclear if it will result in small-scale ranchers having greater access to timely and affordable processing services.

Cypress Valley works with 3,200 farmers, said Jennifer Smith, Heifer USA Communication and Fundraising Coordinator.

Heifer USA announced earlier this month it is now monitoring the environmental impact of the regenerative ranching practices being taught at the ranch center in Perryville.

Heifer USA is an accredited Savory Global Network hub, and though the ranch center's partnership with the Savory Institute is two years old, the ranch center will work with the Institute to measure and track the environmental impact of its practices to help verify progress toward its environmental goals.

"Through the Savory Institute, we've been able to learn the process of ecological outcome verification testing," Kilpatrick said.

"So when people talk about regeneration and regenerative land bases, the ecological outcome verification program is actually the scientific methodology in testing that. It shows that the landowner is actually either headed towards ecological health, or staying the same or hopefully not going backwards."

The Savory Institute promotes regenerative farming practices and the ranch center will offer research, education, training and demonstrations for the Savory Institute in spring.

Kilpatrick said the ranch center's focus on ecosystem health in its farming practices will help them capture more carbon, a greenhouse gas emission, though the center is also looking into some environmental accountability options.

"We are actually in the process of developing a profit & loss for our carbon offsets," Kilpatrick said.

Profit and losses are an accounting tool to measure and monitor an entity's impact on nature, such as greenhouse gas emissions, air and water pollution and land use.

The ranch center began using YouTube to offer regenerative farming education to food producers online during the pandemic in 2020 and still uses the platform to reach thousands of viewers.

Heifer USA is the U.S.-based arm of Heifer International, a global development nonprofit organization based in Little Rock.